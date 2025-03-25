“I’m Done With This”: Shannon Sharpe Loses Cool as Chad Johnson Suggests an Idea to Resolve Asante Samuel’s Issue

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe in attendance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Asante Samuel has brought the T-Step debate to Shannon Sharpe’s doorstep now. After Deion Sanders and Samuel butted heads over the effectiveness of the T-Step, Sharpe made sure to express where her allegiance lay – firmly with the more decorated of the two, Deion Sanders. And he is still maintaining his stance.

In light of Sharpe’s claims that Samuel was not to be mentioned in the same breath as Sanders, the former turned his attention towards the hall-of-fame tight end, challenging him to a debate.

In an attempt to bring a definitive end to the debate, Sharpe’s co-host and former Cincinnati Bengal, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, suggested a “DB edition” of Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. Despite Johnson’s attempt to get the three men together in an opportunity to discuss the legitimacy of the technique and review film together, Sharpe adamantly refused, maintaining that Samuels is not worth the effort.

“Myself and Coach Prime have given Asante Samuel more attention, since he’s been retired, than he’s ever gotten. After tonight, I’m done with this. There’s nothing to debate. There is no one who is going to say he is in the realm of Prime… Darrelle Revis… Charles Woodson… He’s not. I don’t give a damn what he says about the film.”

That’s your problem pimp, you are also brainwashed @ShannonSharpe I’m not worried about what everyone perceives to be true , like yourself. I stand on facts and you’ve yet to talk about facts. You can easy be manipulated just like everyone has because of marketing. I bet you… https://t.co/sDrE0az8fc — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 24, 2025

Clearly frustrated by the topic at hand, the former Denver Bronco exclaimed his frustrations over the notion that Samuel believes he is more qualified than his contemporaries to assert one style of play over another.

Highlighting the fact that the former CB never received an all-decade nomination, unlike the aforementioned Sanders, who Sharpe described as being “One of the 100 greatest players of all time,” Sharpe remained steadfast in his approach towards Samuel. Unfortunately then, Johnson’s hopes of producing “…the ultimate content,” will more than likely never come to light.

Samuel, who was selected by New England with the 120th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, enjoyed an 11-year career in the NFL

Is it fair to dismiss Samuel?

Having snagged 51 interceptions throughout his time in the league, the Central Florida product is tied with the likes of Donnie Shell and Bobby Bryant for the 32nd most career interceptions in NFL history.

Alternating between RCB and LCB, Samuel led the league in interceptions in 2006 and 2009. He also managed to lead the league in passes defended in 2006 and 2008.

The Fort Lauderdale native collected four Pro Bowl nominations, receiving his lone All-Pro honor in 2007. Despite being a part of two Super Bowl-winning rosters with the Patriots, Samuel is unfortunately best remembered for dropping what would have been a game-ending interception against the New York Giants at Super Bowl XLII.

After taking an ill-advised hop, Eli Manning’s pass still managed to hit the hands of Samuel, he just simply failed to bring it in. The drop still haunts the New England faithful to this day, with many believing that the error effectively prevented Tom Brady from winning what would have been his fourth Super Bowl ring at the time.

Nevertheless, Samuel took home a total of more than $57 million in career earnings and is still regarded as one of the best defenders of the Patriots’ dynasty. Just not good enough to rival Deion Sanders it seems.