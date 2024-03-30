mobile app bar

“This One Really Hurts”: Kansas City Pours Its Heart Out Over L’Jarius Sneed’s Official Exit

Ayush Juneja
Published

LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 17: Chiefs cornerback L™Jarius Sneed (38) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on October 17, 2021 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 17 Chiefs at Washington Football Team Icon9662110171454

The speculation and drama surrounding L’Jarius Sneed‘s future in Kansas City came to a tearful end when the star cornerback was traded to Tennessee. While the $76.5 million contract had already become the topic of discussion tables in the last few days, the Chiefs’ announcement tonight officially concluded his journey, evoking strong emotions among fans, something they had been trying to keep down for the last week.

In a heartfelt post shared on their X page, the Chiefs penned a note that said, “Came in a rookie, left a two-time Super Bowl champion.” They also thanked the former Bulldogs star for his contributions in the last four years. See for yourself:

Fans, however, couldn’t help but express their sentiments about losing one of the biggest weapons the Chiefs had in their arsenal, thanking him for his efforts on the gridiron and wishing him luck for the journey ahead. Some even recalled his game-winning save in the AFC title game last season, noting that they will forever cherish these memories.

One of those fans expressed, “Now that it is official. I am going to miss L’Jarius Sneed a lot this one really hurts. Good luck in Tennessee. Thank you for all the memories! You will always be part of Chiefs Kingdom!

After getting franchise tagged for $19 million in February, the Chiefs and Sneed remained in a stalemate for a while, which reportedly ended last week when the Titans offered him a much better deal. However, fans and pundits alike speculate that other factors were at play besides the financial element that led to the defending champ’s decision to trade.

Why Didn’t It Work Out for L’Jarius Sneed in Kansas City?

As soon as the KC Chiefs agreed to trade their star corner, there was no shortage of speculations, including one pointing to the Chiefs’ cap space, arguing that their financial constraints prevented the club from giving Sneed a coveted deal. His performance over the past couple of seasons; however, rightfully earned him a lucrative multi-year contract, but he found it elsewhere.

As per Spotrac, the Titans agreed to give their new corner a 4-year, $76 million deal, which includes $55 million in guaranteed money. His annual payout is now set at $19 million, something that the Chiefs weren’t willing to match since they have ample cover in this position. They have always been prudent in the market, especially when it came to paying a star player big money. The club will likely push Trent McDuffie up in the pecking order and is also expected to draft a rookie corner, just like they selected Sneed four years back.

Surely, this deal that left the Chiefs Nation teary-eyed would work out for both parties. Sneed will also finally be able to step on the field with financial security because a career in the NFL is short for most positions and is even shorter for positions like a corner. The Chiefs now move to build another Super Bowl-winning roster as they march towards that elusive three-peat.

