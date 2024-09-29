“Those Kind Eyes”: Gisele Bündchen Once Recalled Falling in Love With Tom Brady On First Blind Date

The marriage between Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen didn’t get a happy ending. But while things may be over between the two, they are still raising their two children together and shared a beautiful relationship for almost two decades.

Advertisement

Half a decade ago when the couple had just celebrated their 10th anniversary, when they were still going strong, Gisele recalled on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon the time she first met the 7x Super Bowl winner.

She endearingly remembered immediately falling in love with him on their first blind date:

“We actually had a blind date. It was actually my third blind date. And I was like this is -that’s it. I’m not going on any more blind dates. But you know when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like right away. I was like what, he was just so sweet.”

Bundchen remembered that she went on a couple of blind dates but those turned hugely disappointing. She had to endure two hours of boredom and couldn’t wait to leave. But then she met the NFL superstar.

After two disappointing experiences, she had reluctantly agreed to meet him for drinks, knowing she could make a quick exit if things didn’t go well.

As it turns out, it was Kismet. She blushingly admitted that she fell in love the moment she saw TB12’s kind eyes, knowing it was meant to be. He was sweet, and Gisele knew she had found her prince. It also helped that they shared a love for sports.

Growing up in a big family with five sisters, she was used to playing sports just for fun. But when she met Brady’s family, she was shocked by how competitive they were when playing with each other.

Gisele revealed TB-12 was the baby of his family

Brady was the epitome of competitiveness and success for the past two decades. Well, he had to keep up with his three sisters, growing up as the baby of the family. During the same interview, Gisele revealed that Brady comes from an extremely competitive family.

She pointed out that while she and her family too indulged in physical sports, playing volleyball, they always played as a team. But TB12’s family had a different dynamic:

“But Tom’s family is a little different, You know, his sisters are- he’s the baby, he’s got three older sisters and they’re pretty hard-core.”

Gisele divulged that the whole Brady family are great throwers, something she witnessed when she saw them throwing the ball at each other during an intense game of dodgeball.

While things didn’t work between Bündchen and the 7-time Super Bowl winner, they shared a beautiful relationship and both are now enjoying their single lives, focusing all their attention and love on Benny and Vivi.