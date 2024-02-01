How and Where to Watch Super Bowl LVIII?

The NFL’s biggest game is right around the corner as Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their championship throne against Brock Purdy and the electric San Francisco 49ers. The star showcase will kick off on February 11th at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS, and for the first time, fans can view the game on Nickelodeon’s “slime-centric” broadcast. The game can also be streamed on Paramount+, offering a seven-day free trial so fans can tune in without paying.

There are several other live-streaming options as well:

YouTube Live TV: $73 per month

Hulu Live TV: $77 per month

Fubo: $80 per month

DirecTV Stream: $80 per month

Philio (for Nickelodeon): $25 per month

Fans who want to watch the game on their phones can also use the NFL+ app. The app is only available for smartphones and tablets and doesn’t support casting or laptop access, but for fans who may be traveling or unable to use a TV, this option is fairly cheap at $7 per month.

What Time Will The Super Bowl Kick Off?

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET which makes it a fairly reasonable time for fans across the United States. Fans on the West Coast will tune into the game at 3:30 p.m. while the game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. in the midwest. Fans and players won’t need to worry about the weather as Allegiant Stadium is a fully indoor stadium, but weathers report forecast it to be around 54 degrees Fahrenheit through the day, dropping to around 37 in the evening. Regardless, the NFL’s biggest game is coming to the shiniest city in the US.

Las Vegas is an incredible setting for the Super Bowl, and the matchup won’t disappoint either. The Chiefs and 49ers will tee off in a rematch of Super Bowl 54. Kansas City and San Francisco faced different obstacles in reaching the Super Bowl, but when the time came, they both showed their mettle.

Kansas City demolished an upstart Miami team in the Wild Card, then outplayed Buffalo on the road, before stifling the Raven’s vaunted offense in the AFC Conference Championship. Meanwhile, the 49ers had to mount comebacks in both their games, first against the feisty Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Then, they turned around a 24-7 deficit against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Conference Championship to book a ticket to Vegas. It will be interesting to see which team eventually takes the crown in Vegas.