After Getting Bashed By Trevon Diggs, Dak Prescott Gets Scorched By Stephen A Smith For Botching Up the QB1 Job in Dallas

The storm surrounding Dak Prescott is showing no signs of letting up. Now, the outspoken sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has added fuel to the fire. In the latest episode of First Take, Smith took a sharp aim at Prescott, making it clear he doesn’t believe the star quarterback is the right QB1 choice for the Dallas Cowboys. Even from within the team, criticism of Prescott is evident, with Trevon Diggs openly expressing his frustration with the QB. Not long ago, Diggs was caught on camera telling Prescott to “shut his b*tch as up”.

Coming back to Smith, he didn’t hold back on his assessment of Dak. He pointed towards Prescott’s inability to lead the Cowboys to success despite the team’s star-studded lineup. The quarterback has seven years of experience in the league and has yet to live up to his potential which Stephen A Smith didn’t shy away from expressing in the recent segment on First Take.

Stephen A. Smith Critiques Dak Prescott

Smith highlighted the below-par performances put forth by Dak Prescott in the previous season. “He was the only quarterback in NFL history to lead the league in interceptions despite missing five games,” Smith stated. “They(Cowboys) have done everything to pacify this guy Dak Prescott,” the analyst claimed.

Expressing his belief that the Dallas Cowboys’ efforts to appease Prescott were not bringing them any victory, Smith added, “One excuse after the other. He is not that dude. They know it and which is why they are coming up with all these mechanizations in place because they know when it counts, they don’t have the utmost confidence in him, period.”

The ‘First Take’ analyst pointed out that regardless of Prescott’s promises not to throw double-digit interceptions next season, it seems that the Cowboys know they cannot trust him when the game is on the line. Moreover, many believe that what further strengthens Stephen’s argument is the fact that Dak, during the 2023 training camp, did put a few of his teammates off with his performance.

No Bad Blood: Trevon Diggs Clarifies His Banter with Dak Prescott

During training camp, star cornerback Trevon Diggs engaged in some trash talk with Dak Prescott. This happened as Dak was spotted struggling to make accurate passes. In the video, Diggs was heard saying to Prescott, “Shut your b*tch a*s up“. When asked about the incident by The Athletics’ Jon Machota, Trevon Diggs clarified that there was no animosity behind the trash talk and it was all in good spirits, stating, “At the end of the day, that’s my brother. I love Dak to death. There’s nothing behind it. It’s just competitiveness, it’s just football.”

The Cowboys’ offense has been a bit hot and cold over the recent years. The 2023 season might be the only opportunity left for Jerry Jones’ favorite QB to hold his fort. Only time will tell if Prescott can rise to the occasion and lead the Cowboys to the ultimate title in 2023.