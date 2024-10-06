Three Ways the Jets Can Upset the Undefeated Vikings in Week 5

The Jets and the Vikings are set to clash in the first NFL International Series game of the season in London on Sunday. With four straight wins, the Vikings are the clear favorites, and the Jets (2-2) enter the game with a 9-10 loss to the Broncos.

Former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold leads the Vikings offense, while Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson have been superb this season. Notably, Aaron Rodgers has just played the fifth game of his career without a touchdown vs. the Broncos.

Even though the Vikings look strong on the paper, there are three ways the Jets still have a chance to beat the Vikings.

1. Challenges of the overseas game: The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London enforces the challenges of overseas travel and altered pregame routines for both teams. This heavy workload could more negatively impact the Vikings than the Jets. It is because the latter has already played three games in 11 days before the Broncos clash. However, the margin of error is low, because the schedule could also mean that the Jets are more exhausted than the Vikings.

2. Lack of pressure: With fans predicting a Vikings win, the Jets carry less baggage of expectation. In comparison, the Vikings face the pressure to make it five wins in a row. If the Rodgers-led team executes its plays and pass rushes effectively, they have a better chance to beat the Vikings. After all, both teams have a solid defense, and chances of scoring are minimal.

3. Aaron Rodgers factor: At nearly 41, Aaron Rodgers still has the potential for a clutch performance. While Sam Darnold holds the edge this season with 932 yards and 11 touchdowns, Rodgers could pull off a late-game victory similar to Kirk Cousins’ recent rescue of the Falcons against the Buccaneers, considering the trend of close games this season.

Despite these reasons, the odds favor the Vikings. They have already defeated the 49ers and the Packers in close games and have outplayed the Texans and the Giants to make it 4-0.

Talking about the Sunday game, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger provided his view on why the Vikings have a better chance of dominating on foreign soil.

Brian Baldinger predicts Vikings-Jets winners

Speaking to the NFL Network, analyst Adam Rank initially predicted a 21-17 Vikings win because the game is taking place at Tottenham Stadium, which is painted red by Arsenal. “I am gonna go with the team with the quarterback that has red hair. So give me the Minnesota Vikings 21-17,” he said.

Even though Baldinger didn’t predict the scoreline, he provided the reason for the Vikings’ dominance over the Jets.

“I love the way the Vikings are executing on both sides of the ball. They get off to fast starts, the offense is clicking. It is well-coached, executes well, and acts fast. I like the Vikings to beat the Jets in London this weekend,” he added.

However, we know that nothing is certain about football. Numerous last-minute upsets including the week 2 Ravens vs Raiders hint toward a thriller. Even college football saw numerous upsets on Saturday Night, once again showing that anything can happen on the game day.