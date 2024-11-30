mobile app bar

“Unlike Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Josh & Hailee Are Keeping Things Private”: Fans React to Bills QB’s Engagement Update

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Heilee Steinfeld, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Josh Allen

Heilee Steinfeld (L), Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce (C) and Josh Allen (R). Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

It was quite a busy bye week for the Buffalo Bills as three of their players got engaged on Thanksgiving weekend. One of them was superstar QB Josh Allen who went down on one knee for Hollywood diva Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen and Steinfeld made the news official on Instagram on Friday with an adorable post, captioning it, “♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️.” The news went viral in no time, and several fans chimed in with their reactions.

 

One user applauded the couple for keeping their relationship private, noting, “Unlike Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Josh Allen and Hailee are keeping things private and moving on about their lives.” While several others sent “best wishes” to the two, a few users chimed in with the age-old ring joke, claiming that this would be the “only ring” Allen would get.

Meanwhile, a few optimists urged Allen to win the Super Bowl and make it “two rings for the year.”

Notably, Allen and Hailee got engaged amid rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spoke to their near and dear ones about the engagement plans. RadarOnline recently reported that the pop icon asked both sides of the families to be a part of combined Thanksgiving celebrations in Nashville to announce the engagement. As of now, no official update has been dropped by either of the stars.

Coming back to Josh’s engagement post, innumerable noteworthy personalities congratulated the couple. Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Mayfield wrote “This is awesome! Congrats!!!“, while Bills teammate Damar Hamlin shared a heartfelt reaction, using love emojis.

Notably, Allen had left no clue about the engagement in public. NFL’s official Instagram account shared a clip from the QB’s press conference before he made the announcement. “How was your bye week?” asked a reporter to Allen.

“It was fantastic. It was great. Got some sun. Hung out with family. It was fantastic,” Allen responded at Friday’s presser, ahead of the 49ers matchup, not sharing a word about the engagement.

Adding a touch of humor, the NFL official page provided a hilarious caption to the incident, noting, “Josh Allen was very nonchalant about how he spent his bye week.”

With the announcement official, fans would expect Hailee to attend the Bills games, just as Taylor Swift has attended 17 games for the Chiefs since she began dating Travis Kelce.

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

