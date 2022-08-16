Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost broke up after 75 days of dating because of Bridget Moynahan’s kid with Bucs QB

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are carrying out a successful relationship, but the ground wasn’t always as stable as it is right now.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

His wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous super models in the world. She was Victoria Secret’s cover girl for a long time, and she was the highest paid model in the word.

She’s been on the covers of Rolling Stone, Time, Forbes, Vogue, W, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more. Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is $400 million. Together, Brady and Gisele have a massive net worth of $650 million.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen nearly broke up early into their relationship

Before Brady was married to Gisele, he dated Bridget Moynahan. Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006. In 2006, Brady met Gisele through a mutual friend.

The two then married in 2009 after a month of being engaged. However, Brady and Gisele’s relationship started very awkwardly. Nealy 75 days into her relationship with the star quarterback, Gisele found out that Bridget was pregnant with Brady’s baby.

The news came as a shock to Gisele, and she genuinely questioned the future of her relationship. Brady and Moynahan gave birth to Jack Moynahan.

“In the beginning, you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, this can’t be true, it’s so good,” Gisele explained to Vanity Fair. “And then, whoops — wake-up call! We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing.”

“Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing… You question at times — Should I stay here? Maybe you should work this out. But when people break up, it’s for a reason.”

So, yeah, Gisele almost wanted out of her relationship with the quarterback. However, she stuck it out, and now Brady and Gisele share kids Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake Brady.

Gisele is very happy with Jack as well. “I’m so grateful for [Bridget],” she said. “I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand.”

