Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Divided Real Estate Portfolio Worth Eight Figures Before Split in 2020

Only a few months before Tom Brady would announce hanging up his cleats for good, the seven-time Super Bowl champ had yet another life-changing decision — splitting with his then-wife Gisele Bündchen. No one could believe their eyes or ears when it happened, as the duo seemed like a match made in heaven — from tackling a family of five to effortlessly managing more than a few ventures. And without fail, there was no shortage of speculations; however, one specific matter has kept us in suspense about who received what after the separation.

According to a report by Architectural Digest, Tom Brady and his now ex-wife Gisele had about $20 million worth of real estate property to divide and share. The duo’s real estate portfolio was no joke, as they flipped several houses during their 13 years of marriage. After Brady and Gisele said ‘I do’, the newlywed couple initially rented a home in Brentwood, California, and then acquired the land next door. They spent about $11.75 million on the design, and surely additional costs were incorporated later on. Nonetheless, the mansion of a house was later sold to Dr. Dre for a whopping $40 million paycheck.

The celebrity couple would go on to join hands a few more times in the future, flipping a mansion in Massachusetts. According to Architectural Digest — they paid $4.5 million for the five-acre property, which was later sold for $32.5 million. They sold another condo in New York City and an apartment in Tribeca before calling it quits in 2022.

Who Got What After the Divorce?

A NY Post report from 2021 claims that Brady had already made $30 million from flipping houses. So, it can be said with certainty that it was the same for Gisele. Surprisingly, there were also a few properties, that were never disclosed to the public. For instance, their vacation house in Costa Rica, where Brady once clicked a stunning picture with his then-beau, is off everyone’s radar. No one can say for sure if it’s sold off or who currently owns it.

This amount of secrecy is the result of their ‘ironclad prenup’, which potentially influenced the sealing of all Brady and Gisele’s settlement documents. A source close to Gisele and Brady once revealed to Page Six that the duo didn’t have any trouble separating their wealth but the property portfolio was somewhat tricky.

“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” The source close to the now-former couple said to Page Six. “They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.“

As per Marca, Brady allegedly kept the $17 million mansion ( The Billionaire’s Bunker) in Miami after the divorce. The outlet also reported that Gisele got to keep the above-mentioned Costa Rica vacation spot. The now-former couple shares two kids together — Vivian (11) and Benjamin (14).