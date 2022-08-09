Tom Brady named his $6 million yacht ‘Viva a Vida’ after his wife Gisele Bündchen, the couple flexing their $650 million fortune

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a lot of money, and they’ve made sure to live like the rich, buying their own personal yacht called ‘Viva a Vida.’

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

His wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous super models in the world. She was Victoria Secret’s cover girl for a long time, and she was the highest paid model in the word.

She’s been on the covers of Rolling Stone, Time, Forbes, Vogue, W, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more. Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is $400 million. Together, Brady and Gisele have a massive net worth of $650 million.

Tom Brady named his new $6 million yacht after his wife Gisele Bündchen

Brady and Gisele bought a shiny new yacht in September, 2021. They upgraded from their older Wajer 55 S to buy a Wajer 77. They became the first owners of the new model. Wajer is a Dutch luxury yacht builder, and Brady and Gisele’s purchase cost them $6 million.

The yacht has a standing height of over 7 feet, and features circular seating, frontal sun pads, and nice large sofas in the back. The cabins include a master suite that spans 16 feet and amenities include the galley and the coffee bar.

Brady named the yacht ‘Viva a Vida’ which means ‘Live Life’ in Portuguese. The name also pays tribute to Gisele’s environmental conservation program.

The yacht is extremely modern in its features as well. It has an automatic roof, electrically adjustable deck, a cooled deck, and a hybrid system that gives the yacht’s hull protection from contact with other objects and boats.

Brady was very excited with his purchase and acknowledged that getting the bigger yacht was worth it for him and his family. “I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips,” he explained.

“We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. So going from the East Coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family.”

