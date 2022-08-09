“Colin Kaepernick was trash and took money from the NFL”: Antonio Brown and $13 million Chargers LB ripped ex-QB for begging to make an NFL comeback after labeling it as slavery

Colin Kaepernick has faced plenty of criticism throughout his career, and Antonio Brown was another person who jumped on his back.

Kaepernick had a great start to his NFL career. Sure, he wasn’t the fiery pocket passer that was lighting up NFL defenses, but he had tremendous athletic ability, making him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Kaep got his chance when starter Alex Smith went down with an injury, and he made the most of his chance. In the 2012-13 season, Kaepernick started all 16 games after the 49ers decided Alex Smith’s time was up, and he led the 49ers to a 12-4 record on the back of a special defense.

They would make the Super Bowl that year, and came dangerously close to pulling off a spectacular comeback in the big game, ultimately losing 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kaepernick lost his footing in the league after that with injuries, and things came to a head in 2016 when Kaepernick started to kneel during the national anthem.

By kneeling, Colin Kaepernick let us do the work for him.

He didn’t need to belabor the point, he just let us show ourselves.

He saw something ugly in us that we didn’t and still don’t want to see.

He was right.#HallOfFameGamehttps://t.co/TZbSGZrEqP — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 5, 2022

Antonio Brown and Chargers LB ripped Colin Kaepernick apart

Not everyone was a fan of Kaepernick’s protest. They claimed that he was disrespecting the American flag and the soldiers who stood for it and felt that there was a better way to make his point clear.

Others also felt Kaepernick’s attempt to make it back to the NFL was a money grab attempt and nothing more. Antonio Brown went after Kaepernick.

The former Pro Bowl receiver claimed that Kaepernick was just trying to make money as with every one of his media outtakes and promotions, he was making money.

“Colin Kaepernick don’t want to play man,” he said. “He was trash…He already took the money.”

“I still put on a smile, I overcome it. You know, I’m saying Colin Kaepernick created all commotion and winning the cut and the corner. And I’m saying I’m in the peoples faces every day.”

Former Chargers linebacker, Shawne Merriman, who made the Pro Bowl three times and has a $13 million net worth echoed Brown’s thoughts.

“He took the money from the NFL. The settlement. The Nike commercials — all these things… and these opportunities that he’s had to get back in the NFL, and just hasn’t.”

Nothing says “I’m full of shit” like a guy literally begging to go back to the @NFL after calling it just like slavery. The race-baiting grift not paying as well, @Kaepernick7? #ColinKaepernick #NFL #NFLDraft — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) April 29, 2022

Colin Kaepernick has a net worth of around $22 million. He earned $126 million from his deal with Nike, and he’s continuing to fight for social justice. Antonio Brown is currently out of the NFL after storming off the field mid-game last season and has a net worth of $20 million.

