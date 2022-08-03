Tom Brady raised $50 million to spearhead projects featuring Russell Westbrook, Simone Biles and more

Tom Brady is a smart businessman, and he’s always looking for ways to make money. Brady founded his own sports media company and raised a lot of money for it as well.

The Buccaneers quarterback shocked the NFL world when he announced his retirement earlier this summer. It was a confusing moment because retiring at 44-years old made sense, and yet, because it was Brady, it also made no sense at all.

Brady had just finished one of his best seasons ever. He led the league in passing yards at 5,316 and passing touchdowns with 43. Since joining the Buccaneers, Brady has rediscovered the big-play side of him.

The Buccaneers battled eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams hard, coming all the way back from down 27-3, but they couldn’t pull through in the end.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, and he owns all the major passing records in NFL history. However, he’s also looking to make sure he’s set up well after his retirement.

Tom Brady raised $50 million for Religion of Sports to feature athletes like Russell Westbrook, Simone Biles, and more

Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports received a massive boost this year when Brady, Michael Strahan, and Gautam Chopra raised a massive amount of money for their company.

The sports media production company is looking to expand into any avenue it can and secure plans to develop new intellectual property as well as expanding into areas like entertainment, business, and music, going beyond sports. They’re also hoping to increase global partnerships as they scale upwards.

The group announced $50 million in Series B funding in June of this year, and the hope is that with the added money, the company can continue to launch major projects. Brady’s company has raised $63 million to date.

Brady is very excited at the prospects of the company. “Religion of Sports has grown at a pace we could have only dreamed about five years ago,” he said. “I look forward to what the future holds for us at Religion of Sports as we continue to expand our slate and pursue more collaborative projects with new partners.”

Religion of Sports has already launched docuseries featuring Tom Brady in “Man in the Arena”, Russell Westbrook in “Passion Play”, and Simone Biles in “Simone vs. Herself.” With more money, Religion of Sports can bring in more athletes and go into different branches as well.

For example, they expanded into the NFT domain with Brady’s docuseries and a partnership with Simone Biles to release digital collectibles featuring her.

The future is bright for Brady and his company.

