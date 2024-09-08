Tom Brady Broadcasting Debut: NFL Legend Breaks Down Dak Prescott vs Deshaun Watson Matchup

Tom Brady is gearing up for his “rookie” year as an NFL broadcaster, kicking off with a high-profile Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 8. Ahead of the game, Brady shared his in-depth analysis, diving into the strengths and weaknesses of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

Calling them “two very talented quarterbacks,” Brady highlighted why this Week 1 clash is crucial for both quarterbacks:

“They both have huge years ahead. But they’re coming off obviously different seasons last year. Dak’s coming off probably the best season of his career statistically. Deshaun wants to go out there and prove that Cleveland made the investment on him and he can come through when it matters.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will join Fox’s lead NFL play-by-play announcer, Kevin Burkhardt, in the booth for the exciting matchup.

While Brady did not explicitly state who has the advantage, he suggested that Prescott might have the upper hand, given his stronger performance last season.

Prescott posted an impressive passer rating of 105.9, amassing 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions over 17 games last season.

In contrast, Watson had a passer rating of 84.3, with 1,115 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in just 6 games in the injury-ridden 2023-24 season.

Brady also addressed the challenge both quarterbacks face, noting that they are up against “some pretty talented defenses,” which promises a “tough, hard-nosed” game for the football fans.

Brady on the difficulty of early season games

Reflecting on the pressures and challenges of Week 1, Brady discussed how scheme changes and player transitions could impact the Cowboys and Browns. Notably, the Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator (Mike Zimmer) and the Browns have a new offensive coordinator (Ken Dorsey) respectively this season.

He emphasized the need for teams to adapt to new players and, more importantly, the new systems:

“I think opening day is one of the most challenging situations, obviously for any team, any quarterback. There’s so many unknowns. You brought in a lot of players from the off-season. There’s free agents. There’s draft picks. How do you integrate them into a new system as you prepare for your own team. So you’re going against the team that they did the same thing.”

Interestingly, Brady’s last NFL game was against the Cowboys, where he faced a loss in the 2022 NFC Wild Card matchup. Over 23 seasons, Brady boasted a 7-1 record against Jerry Jones’s team, adding to the anticipation of what surprises he might bring to the Cowboys-Browns game.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the legendary quarterback’s insights will elevate the broadcast experience.