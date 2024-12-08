Tom Brady Claims He Was Not Bill Belichick’s Favorite, and Rob Gronkowski Agrees

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Patriots dynasty might have come to an end, but the unbreakable partnership between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is a tale that will go on forever. But, despite the glory of their run, TB12 claims he wasn’t Bill’s favorite in his trio with Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

Brady had a joyful reunion with his former teammates during a surprise visit to the Fox studio for the Sunday Night Football countdown. Unsurprisingly, he was seen having a fun time with them, with the network even making a special segment for them—FoxBros. Yes, a creative nod to Foxborough, where the Patriots are situated.

The segment included a game where the trio would pick one of three placards with their names on it suited to the question being asked. The goal was simple: which of the three knows his teammates the best? And the very first question was who out of them was Bill Belichick’s favorite.

“Oh easy,” Brady said before picking up Julian’s placard. Rob Gronkowski, too, voted for Julian, saying it was an easy pick.

“Get out of here,” Jules rebutted with Tom Brady’s placard in his hand. “I’m just not sensitive.”

Meanwhile, Michael Strahan, who was sitting across the studio claimed that even he “knew the answer to that one.” His body language said that it was Edelman.

Though it may have come as a big surprise to many, Rob Gronkowski had the perfect explanation for it. “Julian took the most team-friendly deal of all time,” he said. Since Bill was also the team’s GM, it couldn’t have been a bigger gesture.

But let’s not forget that Brady also made sure he wasn’t becoming an overpaid QB. He always had his best weapons around by being mindful of the salary cap space for his team, while also putting in extra work behind the scenes with Belichick in the film room.

This sure makes one wonder how Belichick grew fond of Julian when a player like Brady is every coach’s dream.