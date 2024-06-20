Tom Brady Claims He Was Similar to Floyd Mayweather as a Football Athlete

Even before retiring, Tom Brady made a $375 million announcement of swapping his football helmet for a broadcasting one. Over two years later, the former NFL QB officially debuted as a color commentator during the UFL championship game. However, Brady now reflects that his current mindset as a broadcaster is quite different from his playing days, where he focused intensely on the ‘process’ — something Floyd Mayweather can certainly relate to.

Advertisement

During his recent appearance on ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd,’ Brady passionately discussed his broadcasting debut and how his transition to the commentary box has been. Cowherd initially dubbed Brady the ‘ultimate process guy’ and asked if it had been challenging to move on from that mindset over the past 16 months.

In response, Brady couldn’t help but reminisce about his playing days, noting that football occupied his mind not just from September to February but every day of the year, 365 days. His physical and mental preparation was relentless; even during months with no upcoming games, Brady would strategize on how to excel and tackle challenges. And that’s where Mayweather’s approach resonates.

Brady acknowledged that he has always looked up to other great athletes, one of whom happens to be Mayweather. He believes that the 15-time major world champion was always prepared for a bout, regardless of how close it was. The former NFL star trained himself exactly this way, which is no secret to football fans.

“As an athlete, there’s so much physical prep that goes along with your life. Even in the offseason, I was always thinking about: Was I prepared? If there was a game on Sunday, could I play? And I would think about that in April, May, June, and July,” Brady revealed. “And I would watch other great athletes. Floyd Mayweather comes to mind. He always seemed ready to go. If someone called him and say, ‘Hey, you got a fight on Saturday.’ He’d be like, ‘Cool!'”

“And I think that’s how I physically train my body,” he continued. However, when it came to the mental aspect, Brady claimed everything was a bit different, something he needs to address before his broadcasting debut for an NFL game.

Brady Believes He Still Has Plenty of “Room for Improvement” as a Broadcaster

The seven-time Super Bowl champ knows for a fact that this transition to a completely different realm of sport will continue to present surprises. However, he also wholeheartedly believes that his debut year with Fox will aid in his adjustment. Moreover, while he did take an entire year for preparation, Brady believes that he isn’t quite there yet.

Brady firmly believes that there’s room for improvement and is willing to learn from his experience as a QB. He recalled going out onto the field, sometimes returning empty-handed, feeling it was the worst performance of his life and that he was the worst quarterback in the league. This drive for improvement is what led him to learn from his mistakes, and that’s exactly what Brady aims to replicate as a broadcaster.

“I also think there’s so much more room for improvement. It’s almost like when I was a player; I never felt like I did things the right way,” Brady recalled. “There were games where I’d go in afterward and think, ‘God! I’m the worst quarterback in the NFL. Like, why would they even want me to play quarterback for this team?’ And I’m sure I’ll feel that way here at Fox when I finish a game.”

He has consulted on this issue and firmly believes that his preparation will pay off. Emphasizing his awareness of the expectations from both Fox and football enthusiasts, Tom Brady is determined to deliver a performance that will keep each one of them happy and satisfied.