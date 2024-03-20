Reigning Super Bowl Champ Patrick Mahomes Had Just Two Words For Kyrie Irving’s Buzzer Beater

The reigning Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes has been celebrating his second consecutive victory wholeheartedly. Starting the journey from Disneyland, Mahomes shared the victory moment at the Kansas City, before a vacation. Since his return, he has continued the trend, attending a game at the KC Current. Once again, the Chiefs star quarterback made headlines for his presence at the Dallas Mavs vs Denver Nuggets game.

Although it’s never a dull moment with Patrick Mahomes, his latest appearance ended up with a thrilling buzzer-beater by Kyrie Irving. Overtime via Instagram uploaded a greatness post showing Patrick Mahomes hugging Irving as his buzzer-beater helped the Mavs secure their fifth win in six games. As the two met, Parick Mahomes summed up his appreciation of Irving in three words, remarking, “Greatness, Dawg, Greatness,”

The celebration came after Kyrie Irving successfully attempted a left-handed running shot from about 20 feet away. In fact he was stunned as much as Mahomes, as he came out calling the game ‘incredible’. Mahomes who is now making his moves to achieve his three-peat vision fits well into the scene, with greatness dripping throughout the scene.

Patrick Mahomes Adds Winning Flair for His Favorite Dallas Mavericks

Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback and a great leader. With this, he is also a fan favorite often seen celebrating with them, especially after big wins. This time again Mahomes cherished his fan on the basketball field, albeit a special one. After the big win for the Dallas Mavericks, the reigning Super Bowl champion gifted a signed jersey for guard Luka Dončić in the locker room.

The moment was and made it to the Mavs as well as Chiefs’ highlights as it had two of the talents gracing the frames. This adds to all other times Mahomes’ has visited his favorite team that represents his hometown. He has also been vocal about his support since his words to support the team and its players like Luka Dončić made headlines.

Now with a bit of greater luck, Patrick Mahomes is helping his favorite team with his star fandom. As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the 2024 season, Mahomes has a plan to reinforce his and the team’s greatness with the three-peat. With victories following the star quarterback, and the Chiefs’ efforts to fill gaps in their team, a decent year awaits the football fans.