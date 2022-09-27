“Tom Brady divorce with Gisele Bundchen?”: Insider reveals football is definitely not the reason behind their marital issues

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are going through a rough patch in their married life. Contrary to several reports, a recent source has revealed that Tom’s un-retirement is actually not the reason behind the marriage fallout.

Tom Brady is going through a very tough phase in his personal life. The Tampa Bay QB had green lit the rumors of a possible rift between him and Gisele when he came back to the training camp all frustrated.

When asked about the reason behind missing the camp for 11 days, Brady had claimed that he he had to take care of a lot of personal sh*t that has been going on in his life.

Reportedly, the main reason behind the rift is Brady’s un-retirement. The star QB decided to retire from the NFL earlier this year. He had said that he wanted to give more time to his family and focus on other ventures.

However, within weeks, Tom took a u-turn on his retirement call and shocked the whole world which apparently angered Gisele. However, a recent report suggests that football isn’t actually the reason behind the misunderstandings between the power couple.

Source says football is not the villain in Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen marriage fallout

As per a recent report, by Page Six, a source close to the couple revealed that Tom’s love for football and his un-retirement has nothing to do with the couple’s marital problems. In fact, the source termed the Gisele-bashing media narrative utterly s*xist.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again, sometimes things are complicated,” the source stated. Exactly why the couple is having a hard time reconciling wasn’t revealed.

Although none of them have openly made any comments regarding their marriage in recent times, The Brady-Gisele spat is becoming more and more transparent with every passing day.

Earlier it was reported that Gisele was apparently seen sobbing while talking to someone (allegedly Tom) on the phone in New York. Post that, while their kids were in attendance during Tampa’s first home game, Gisele was nowhere to be seen.

A lot of questions have been raised on how Tom’s performance might be affected due to all the personal stuff going on in his life. While the QB started well this season, his team recently suffered a crushing defeat against the Packers.

Moreover, Tom has been a little too hyper on the field this time. His tablet-breaking habit has already resulted in the issuance of a detailed memo by the NFL to all the franchises.

While things aren’t looking good for the couple as of now, fans are hoping that eventually everything will pan out nicely.

