Jerry Jones Blasted By NFL Fans For Attempting To Keep ‘Black Students’ Segregated In His High School

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is never far from the news. Most recently, he made the headlines after an old photo of him resurfaced on social media.

In the photo which dates back to September 1957, the teenage Jones can be seen standing near the back of a crowd of white students attempting to prevent Black students from integrating at a high school in Little Rock, Arkansas. Jones has no expression, and several white students appear hostile.

Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957. https://t.co/IZm9DuTUhM pic.twitter.com/G4o7H2G9qp — Joshua Clark Davis (@JoshClarkDavis) November 23, 2022

The photo was published as part of a Washington Post article titled “Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race,” which detailed Jones’ shortcomings in terms of racial equality in the NFL.

When asked why he was there in the photo, Jones told the Washington Post, “I don’t think I or anyone else anticipated or had a background of knowing… what was involved, It was more of a curious thing.” Details about where he was and how he arrived appear to contradict his stated intentions.

Many people posted their opinions about Jones on Twitter.

When people try to act like we’re so far off from slavery, segregation, and overall racism it’s cool we can remind them that the current owner of the Dallas Cowboys is this guy. https://t.co/tVU0VZN93k — low vibrational tweeter (@MANlTHEDON) November 23, 2022

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

This isn’t the first time when Jerry Jones has been named in a race-related controversy

Jones has received criticism over the years for taking a controversial position on various issues. Not long ago, he protested social injustice by kneeling with players during the national anthem at first.

However, he later changed his mind, applauding players who stayed on their feet and criticized those who kneeled for “disrespecting the flag.” Jones also expressed regret in 2017 for making a racially insensitive comment back in 2013.

Maybe, just maybe, Jerry Jones like so many others in the NFL is…wait for it…racist. I bet Kaepernick has thoughts. I’m not surprised at all. But…still…damn. https://t.co/8lPnayeHKh — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 23, 2022

Reportedly, Jones has owned the Cowboys for 33 years and during his tenure, he has never hired a Black head coach. However, Jones’ admirers have made the argument several times that he has hired a lot of black players who have great respect for Jerry.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention