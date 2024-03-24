Tom Brady Drops a Like for Former Rival Peyton Manning as the Ex-Bronco Posts Latest Visuals from His Lecture at UT College

Last year, the iconic NFL quarterback Peyton Manning became a professor of practice at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Communication and Information (CCI). Recently, he shared some photos from a university lecture he gave and received a thumbs-up from one of his former NFL rivals for his new endeavor.

Peyton Manning shared some photos of himself teaching a room full of young students about sports media and the potential career opportunities it offers. In the post’s caption, he even expressed gratitude to Professor Scovel and the UT College of Communications.

“Thanks to Professor Scovel and the UT College of Communications for letting me join her and her journalism students to discuss sports media. Go Vols!” Peyton captioned the post.

Helping students learn something is indeed a soulful task, the former Denver Broncos quarterback received praise from his longtime rival Tom Brady for his efforts in educating children. Many other fans were thrilled to witness Manning teaching the students as they believed it would be a fantastic opportunity to learn from a renowned athlete.

Fans praised the university’s choice to bring Peyton Manning to an educational event. One of the fans pointed out the intelligent rationale and valuable perspective it offers to students. Meanwhile, students from other universities were quite jealous of seeing the legendary QB give a lecture at UT and expressed their desire to have equal opportunities.

Peyton Manning’s New Job Profile

Peyton Manning’s incredible journey from earning a degree in speech communication to lifting the SEC football championship, all started from UT. From there he moved on to have an esteemed NFL career. Moreover, Manning’s Omaha Productions affirms his status as a proficient entrepreneur and an esteemed media personality. The former Broncos QB has shown unwavering support to the Volunteer community which has established him as a beloved figure both on and off the field.

In 2023, Manning decided to take out time for the students to assist in certain courses during the academic year. He was asked to work closely with the college’s teachers to provide valuable learning opportunities for CCI students. He said back when the decision was announced, per UT:

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily. I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

Manning has now garnered vast experience in sports reporting, video production, performance, leadership, communication, and public speaking which he will be bringing to the classroom.

That being said, in 2018, Peyton Manning donated $1 million to create the John Haas Student Experiential Learning Endowment in honor of his former UT professor and academic advisor. This donation encourages the development of students outside of the traditional classroom setting. Therefore, even Tom Brady knows that a pat on the back in the form of a like is very well deserved by the great athlete.