Tom Brady Explains Why He Chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Over the New England Patriots in 2020 Free Agency

Unfortunately, for both human life and football dynasties alike, all good things must come to an end. In reflecting on what is now considered to be the biggest breakup in NFL history, Tom Brady, the man responsible for all six of the New England Patriots’ Lombardi trophies, shared his reasoning behind the difficult decision to part ways with the franchise that helped to make him a household name.

In the latest issue of his weekly newsletter, the gridiron’s greatest signal caller gave his opinions on free agency while also discussing the various factors that ultimately led him to choose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the final stop in his storybook career.

In reassessing his priorities throughout the 2020 offseason, Brady recalled that he ultimately ended up with “…a list of about twenty things that I then ranked and graded on a weighted scale from 1 to 3.”

Evaluating everything from skill position players and head coaches to gameday weather and financial compensation, the quarterback eventually came to the realization that the Buccaneers simply had more to offer than the Patriots at that point in time.

“In the end, I chose Tampa, almost exactly five years ago now, because, in the aggregate, it graded out higher than New England along those twenty or so dimensions. It’s not much more complicated than that.”

While the disparities between the two franchises were readily apparent, Brady also highlighted his strained relationship with Bill Belichick as a driving force behind his decision. Despite winning numerous Super Bowls and AFC Championships together, he explained that the two of them were simply headed in different directions.

Wanting to win as much as possible in the little time that he had left, the game’s most decorated player explained:

“After twenty years together, a natural tension had developed between where Coach Belichick and I were headed in our careers, and where the Patriots were moving as a franchise. It was the kind of tension that could only be resolved by some kind of split or one of us reassessing our priorities.”

Following years of speculation as to who was to blame for the downfall of the dynasty, Brady’s letter seems to suggest that the championship-caliber couple had simply grown apart, just like any other relationship. Nevertheless, the topic will continue to be a source of heartbreak for the New England faithful for the foreseeable future.

Tom Brady’s advice to free agents

Despite having dealt with the free agency process just once throughout his 23-year career, Brady still provided what advice he could to players who are currently going through the process. In keeping with his theme of having one’s priorities in order, he advised caution to those hoping to find a perfect scenario.

“The odds of finding the landing spot with the best fit, the right money, your favorite weather, and whatever else you’re looking for are low! So you have to choose what takes precedence for you… Having a defined set of personal priorities protects you against impulsivity, emotionality, and short-sightedness.”

For those who are wondering exactly how they should begin to determine what their priorities are, Brady suggests that they already have, they simply need to observe their daily habits. Having dedicated himself to improving in every facet of his own life, the seven-time Super Bowl champion imparted the following wisdom,

“Just take a step back and look at how you allocate your time, effort and emotional energy. Those choices reflect your priorities. That’s a pretty uncontroversial position until you realize how many people’s choices don’t line up with how they see themselves or what they want for themselves.”

Suffice to say, anyone would do well to follow his advice, not just NFL free agents. Should we ever hope to change ourselves for the better, Brady suggests that we must first look inward and take stock of our values.

Not everyone can be a Super Bowl champion, just as not every player can find the perfect team. However, it is worth remembering that it is the effort and intent behind your actions that will ultimately determine your final landing spot in the game of life.