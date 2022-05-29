‘Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made $20 million profit by selling their mega mansion’: When Dr. Dre Spent some of his $3 Billion Beats fortune on California mansion

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen are definitely a power couple when it comes to money, and Dr. Dre showed just as much when he bought their mansion.

The seven time Super Bowl winner has had an ‘interesting’ offseason, to say the least. Shortly after the Buccaneers lost their Divisional Round game to the Rams, rumors started to fly that Brady was about to retire.

Then, Ian Rapoport broke the news that the NFL GOAT had decied to hang up his cleats and call it a career. Moments after that, reports started to fly in that Brady had made no such decision. His dad even came out and said that Brady was nowhere close to making a decision.

While we were still processing all that, in the next couple days, Brady himself made a retirement post, officially signaling the end of an era. As the days passed, nobody truly believed that Brady was actually gone. Sports betting websites had Brady with higher MVP odds than players who were actually committed to the next season.

Finally, 40 days in, Brady came back to say that he wouldn’t be leaving so soon, and that he was back for at least one more year. We don’t know what’ll happen after this season, but at least we get one more year of the legend.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen sold their mansion to Dr. Dre for a massive profit

Coming from the west coast, Brady has always called California home. The quarterback grew up a massive fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Joe Montana and wished to don the red and gold when he made it to the NFL.

Brady is notorious for having taken pay cuts throughout his career to ensure the team has enough money to go around. While this hasn’t made him the richest quarterback in recent memory, he’s amassed a solid amount of money through his career. Brady has several off-the-field ventures which net him a lot of money as well.

His wife Gisele is also a rich supermodel, and so the two have no shortage of money to splurge. They did just that when they bought and built a 14,000 square foot mansion from scratch.

Brady and Gisele purchased the land back in 2009, located in Brentwood, California. The mansion includes an infinity pool, a moat that has views of the Pacific Ocean, amazing terraces, saunas, five bedrooms, and nine bathrooms.

However, Brady and Gisele would eventually put the house up for sale in 2014 at a price tag of $50 million dollars. They spent $11 million for the land and another $9 million to construct the house.

Rapper Dr. Dre loved the property so much that he knew had to buy it the first time he set his eyes on it. Reaching into his $3 billion Beats fortune, the rap icon paid $40 million to take the house of Brady and Gisele’s hands. The star quarterback and supermodel netted a $20 million profit from the venture.

Music #mogul Dr. Dre’s 22,000 square foot #French-inspired mega #mansion in Brentwood, CA 😍 The doc scooped up this @landrydesigngroup-designed stone residence from Tom Brady a few years ago for a cool $40 #million 💱 pic.twitter.com/bZ6WyASc7K — THE AMERICAN MAN$ION (@AmericasMansion) February 8, 2020

