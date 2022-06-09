“Elon Musk, just checking in but how would one go about removing likes”: Tom Brady hilariously appeals to Twitter owner after Gisele Bündchen leaked a video of him in his underwear

Tom Brady is quite the Twitter user these days, and he’s making yet another appeal to new owner Elon Musk to help him out after Gisele Bündchen leaked an embarrassing video of his.

The NFL GOAT is currently training through the offseason after putting NFL fans through a roller coaster of emotions with his retirement plans earlier.

Initially, Brady confirmed that he would be retiring, and that the last season he played had been his last. Fans were distraught, but nobody criticized Brady’s decision. After all, he’s 44 pushing 45, and he’s achieved everything one could ever hope for from an NFL career and then some.

Seven rings really sometimes don’t do justice to how great a player Brady’s been, and it was sad to see such an icon walk away. However, not 40 days later, Brady signaled that he would be back for at least one more year.

That means we get to see the GOAT back on the field again and with it all his antics off the field as well. His latest one with his wife Gisele Bündchen gave us a nice glimpse of the Buccaneers quarterback.

Launching Thursday 06.09: Underwear. The most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @giseleofficial approved. Get ready to look and feel #BetterInBrady. Join the waitlist now for early access: https://t.co/q1Gfhl5nzW pic.twitter.com/aoD9SV271i — BRADY (@bradybrand) June 6, 2022

Tom Brady calls out for Elon Musk after Gisele Bündchen exposed him

Brady has appealed to new Twitter owner Elon Musk multiple times for help. Initially, he wanted Musk’s help in taking down his draft day pictures where he looks like a scrawny kid straight out of high school.

Now, after Gisele’s video has made the rounds on the internet, Brady is seeking help from the billionaire again. The richest man alive, Elon Musk has a net worth of $224.2 billion, and he purchased Twitter for approximately $44 billion.

Brady’s net worth, $250 million, and Gisele Bündchen’s net worth, $400 million, combined aren’t nearly enough to equal that, so the quarterback reached out once more to help him with an issue.

.@elonmusk Hey man how’s it going? Just checking back in here, how would one go about removing likes from a tweet. https://t.co/nwRwmzO7ce — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

The original Tweet which Brady is referring to is only at 9,587 likes, but the number keeps growing and Gisele’s video may be the reason why. Of course, now that Brady called attention to it, NFL fans may be rushing to like the Tweet so they get more shots of Brady in his underwear.

40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand 🤝 🤝 https://t.co/ANFE3Ez7Cd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

