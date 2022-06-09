NFL

“Elon Musk, just checking in but how would one go about removing likes”: Tom Brady hilariously appeals to Twitter owner after Gisele Bündchen leaked a video of him in his underwear

Tom Brady
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
IND vs SA 3rd T20 tickets: Vishakhapatnam cricket match tickets Paytm T20 trophy 2022 tickets booking start date
Next Article
"DPOY Marcus Smart is owning Stephen Curry!": Fans demand respect on Celtics star's name after INCREDIBLE defensive performance vs Stephen Curry and Warriors
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“Elon Musk, just checking in but how would one go about removing likes”: Tom Brady hilariously appeals to Twitter owner after Gisele Bündchen leaked a video of him in his underwear

Tom Brady is quite the Twitter user these days, and he’s making yet another appeal…