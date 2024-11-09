Tom Brady Has a “New Found Respect For NHLers” After Taking Up Ice Hockey In His 40s

NFL legend Tom Brady is all smiles before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Days after the former NHL star Tie Domi showed a glimpse of Tom Brady training to ace Ice Hockey, more footage has arrived. As good as Brady is in football, the training clips, unfortunately, showed that TB12 is light-years away from the GOAT status of ice hockey.

In the video, Tom Brady is first seen entering the locker room where he is asked to change into ice hockey gear. Much to Brady’s surprise, putting on the protective gear and clothing was more tedious than football.

“My God, this is more than football,” reacted Brady.

Tie was then heard poking fun at the GOAT, asking him to take care of the rink. The seven-time Super Bowl responds by reminding Domi that he is a pro athlete. “I am a pro athlete, all right? Just in case you were wondering…” said the GOAT.

Tom further assured the NHL legend that he won’t fall on his face. “I am not going to fall on my face, will I?,” cheekily reacted TB12.

Unfortunately, Brady’s confidence took a hit, as he could barely handle himself in the rink. A few attempts later, down fell Brady on the rink, leading the GOAT to admit that Ice Hockey is tougher than he thought. The former Tampa Bay star also acknowledged the NHL stars for their talent. Brady admitted that he now has more respect for them than ever.

“I have a new found respect for all you NHL’ers out there. Not that I didn’t have it before, but you guys are ridiculous athletes”

That said, Brady took quite a few tumbles to the rink before admitting his appreciation for NHL stars. Despite his struggles, the fans were happy to see the GOAT try new things and took to social media to express their thoughts.

Michael Rubin and netizens react to Tom Brady’s Ice Hockey training

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin was one of the first ones to react to the video as he jokingly reminded Brady that he is too old [47 years old] to be falling on the rink like this.

Michael Rubin age shames the GOAT lol ololol pic.twitter.com/8WPvcD68gO — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) November 8, 2024

NHL fans were rightly excited by Brady’s praise and quickly started bickering against each other over whose team the GOAT should join. From the New Jersey Devils to the Toronto Maple Leafs, NHL fans want Brady in their league.

If Brady were to join an NHL team, which team should he? New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs fans have made themselves available pic.twitter.com/EZ5mibGd3o — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) November 8, 2024

NFL fans, meanwhile, continued to keep their hopes alive to see Tom Brady make one last comeback. The fact that the GOAT used I “am” instead of I “was” while referring to his Pro Athlete status, was enough to rekindle their hopes to see Brady’s one last comeback.

Are NFL fans still delusional about Tom Brady’s comeback? Yes or Absolutely Yes?! pic.twitter.com/gyy8pEQ6ME — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) November 8, 2024

It’s exciting to see Tom Brady pick up new sports and explore the nuances. Despite his retirement, his athletic spirit will remain forever, as his latest forays into ice hockey are a testament to his mindset.