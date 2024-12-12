Tom Brady is Sure Bill Belichick Will Fix UNC’s Legacy: “Tar Heel Way About to Become a Thing”

Bill Belichick is heading back to college. After a year spent waiting for NFL teams to come calling, The 72-year-old veteran coach has decided to go in a different direction. UNC announced Wednesday that the legendary HC is joining their ranks. And his former protege Tom Brady already has big hopes for him.

Brady congratulated Belichick on the news of him joining the North Carolina Tar Heels on his Instagram story. Not only that, but he also predicted a future for UNC under Coach Belichick, which would entail the “Tar Heel Way” becoming a thing.

Tom Brady always believes in Bill Belichick supremacy pic.twitter.com/koZr5ihV0p — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) December 12, 2024

Belichick gained notoriety in the NFL for the “Patriot Way,” and Brady envisions a similar future for the Tar Heels college program.

Previously, during Fox’s NFL coverage on Sunday, Brady had given a similar endorsement of his former coach but had wondered how the often-spiky and mostly gruff coach would handle teenagers:

“There’s a lot of things he can do, and obviously he’s tremendous, and even showing his personality. But getting out there on the recruiting trail and dealing with all these college kids…”

Belichick is “looking forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill,” per his statement. The former Pats coach’s deal with UNC is for five years.

The Tar Heels are a team Belichick will have to build from the ground up. The Tar Heels football program has just one double-digit-win season in the last 27 years and hasn’t won a conference title since 1980. The Heels have a football history that spans 136 years, and yet they only have eight conference championships.

Belichick is going to be the team’s third head coach in just eight seasons. But clearly, the coach loves a challenge and he’s ready to take the bull by its horns. Will the NFL legend be able to do for the Heels that so many before him have failed to do? Will the Tar Heel way really become a thing or is this Belichick’s last-ditch effort to feel young again?