“F*ck You, Congratulations”: Jason Kelce Congratulates Travis Kelce After Super Bowl Win in Typical Sibling Style

Going into Super Bowl Sunday, a lot was on the line for both teams taking part. The two teams took to the contest with a similar record backing them as they dominated throughout the regular season. With the kind of form and talent on both teams, predicting the winner of the Vince Lombardi Trophy was an impossible task. While it was a mystery, there was a clear winner for the Super Bowl this year. With brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce going head to head, the Kelce family was a sure-shot champion.

The Kelce brothers’ mother, Donna Kelce has been a super fan throughout her sons’ careers. Mama Kelce has been their biggest cheerleader and most avid fan. Unable to pick a favorite for the Super Bowl, Mama Kelce was neutral and was just happy that the Vince Lombardi trophy was coming home, no matter who won.

Travis Kelce comes on top

Donna Kelce even represented her two boys through a specially crafted game day ‘fit. She didn’t stop at the clothing. She even customized her shoes. For each son, she had each foot designed accordingly. Given this matchup, some even referred to this year’s Super Bowl as the Kelce Bowl.

The brother duo runs a podcast where the bromance is seen. With no saltiness between them, Mama Kelce has done a hell of a job in raising two superstar sons that value family above all. With the Chiefs coming out on top, Travis Kelce got all the bragging rights between the brothers.

Travis Kelce was directly involved in the first big play for the Chiefs as he received Patrick Mahomes’ throw for their first touchdown to equalize the score. Trailing for the majority of the game, the Chiefs made a comeback to go on to win the game.

Though Jason Kelce was on the losing end, he went up to his brother and hugged it out with him. He even congratulated him on the win, but it wasn’t your everyday congratulations. There was a sense of competition in his wishes, as he had just lost. He swore at his little brother before hugging him, and it was an iconic moment. Mama Kelce took to the field too, to congratulate her sons. She hugged both her boys as she donned the custom jersey

With the kind of relationship they have, Jason Kelce is also most likely to join in on the celebrations as the younger brother celebrates his first Super Bowl ring. The brothers now have 1 ring each.

