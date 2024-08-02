Tom Brady Lets Fans in On Holiday Fun, Featuring His Children And Michael Rubin

It’s been over a year since Tom Brady hung up his cleats and began enjoying life after dedicating himself to the gridiron. The 7-time Super Bowl winner has taken an active role in his children’s lives, making up for lost time with all the fun activities he missed. Before embarking on the next chapter of his life, Brady is savoring every moment, enjoying the coast of Europe with his children and his new best friend, Michael Rubin.

Advertisement

The 46-year-old father shared glimpses of his recent trip to Portugal on Instagram. Brady was seen having a great time with his daughter Vivian, enjoying dinner, and indulging in cotton candy. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin was also present, as the duo strolled through the streets of Portugal and sailed together in the Atlantic.

TB12 described his experience as an old dad trying to do something cool and fun, aside from dinner and constant negotiations.

“Dinner, negotiating over dessert, and a 46 year old dad who was just told “do something cool”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Since his retirement, Tom Brady has formed a new friendship and partnership with Michael Rubin. The duo has been spending a lot of time together, including partying at Rubin’s exclusive all-white 4th of July party in the Hamptons. Brady can’t seem to stay still even in retirement, as he makes the most of his free time.

Tb-12 is staying busy in retirement

Brady recently addressed the 2024 Draft rookies at a luncheon organized by Rubin, as his off-the-field activities continue to take priority. He has emerged as a shrewd businessman, striking business deals and forging partnerships.

His TB12 brand partnered with NoBull, making him its second-largest stakeholder. He also teamed up with GoPuff, a delivery service, in a multi-year partnership that includes product collaboration and delivery support for Team Brady’s E1 electric powerboat racing team.

Brady has invested in several sports franchises, including the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, Birmingham City F.C., and the Las Vegas Owls. He is also preparing to become a minority owner of the Raiders.

In addition to his business ventures, Brady earned a substantial payment by participating in a Netflix roast a few months ago, where several stand-up comedians and former teammates roasted him. It seems the NFL GOAT refuses to take a break but is living it up in retirement, just as he should.