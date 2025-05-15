“Hook A Brother Up”: Rejoicing At Nikki Glaser’s Unmarried Status, Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His True Intentions With The Comedian

Shaquille O’Neal is one of basketball’s greatest-ever players — and we don’t just mean on the court. The Diesel has been a keen-eyed bachelor ever since his split from Shaunie Henderson in 2010. Now, O’Neal has set his sights on a potential next partner: comedian Nikki Glaser, whom he spoke about on the latest edition of his Big Podcast with Adam Lefkoe and guest David Spade.

O’Neal admires comedy. He even told co-host Lefkoe and SNL legend Spade about his desire to get roasted when he attends shows. This prompted the trio to talk about the Roast of Tom Brady from last year. “Nikki Glaser went crazy,” said O’Neal— and she did indeed.

Glaser was highlighted as one of the better roasters of TB12 at the big Netflix event, so much so that her career has been on the uptrend ever since.

So when Spade started speaking about touring with Glaser, O’Neal decided to shoot his shot. “Is she married?” he asked. Lefkoe confirmed that she, in fact, is not married — but does have a boyfriend. Conveniently, O’Neal didn’t hear the boyfriend part and really perked up at the thought of getting together with the 40-year-old star.

“Hook a brother up,” stated O’Neal, aimed at Spade, who knows Glaser personally.

He joked that the NBA legend should hop on his expensive jet and come see their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. And O’Neal seemed to consider the option, having already come up with a great nickname for his potential romantic encounter with Nikki. “The Glaser and The Diesel,” he cleverly uttered.

Spade started getting excited by the idea. He pitched that O’Neal take her on a date in space, joking that now that he has a special on Amazon, his buddy Jeff Bezos could hook it up. “Tell Nikki Glaser and I would love to take her on a date,” he asked again, as if Spade didn’t hear him the first time.

Unfortunately for O’Neal, Glaser does have a boyfriend, as Lefkoe revealed. She’s been in an on-again, off-again relationship with TV personality Chris Convy for the last ten years.

Despite his advances, O’Neal has admitted to being scared of marriage

O’Neal loves the ladies — and more often than not, they love him back. But would he ever consider tying the knot again, given that his first marriage didn’t end well? Not according to the man himself.

“Are you scared of marriage?” asked Sarah Fontenot to O’Neal in an interview earlier this year. “Yeah, because y’all are crazy,” he responded. “Y’all are plum crazy.”

Fontenot then asked if O’Neal would ever consider marriage again. He said he would — but only if the woman met his “perfect qualifications.” While it’s uncertain what those qualifications are, one thing we do know is that someone who can roast him in a comedy setting would seal the deal. Could that person be Glaser? Probably not. But if O’Neal has proved anything, it’s that he’s capable of anything.