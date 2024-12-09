Tom Brady Lets Josh Allen Try His $515,000 Watch During Pregame Warmup

Before the thrilling Week 14 encounter between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills, Tom Brady won Josh Allen’s heart by letting the Bills QB try his $515,000 timepiece.

Given that he was on commentary duties for the matchup (held at SoFi Stadium), Tom decided to surprise the Bills personnel by attending their pregame warmup. Not only did he attend, but he also interacted with the players, including the star quarterback, Josh Allen.

The Bills’ talisman first embraced Tom with a hug before noticing the 47-year-old’s 18K Rose Gold Rolex Daytona. Allen was visibly impressed by the watch, which even led to him inspecting Brady’s wrists closely.

The GOAT then decided to satisfy Josh’s curiosity by letting him try on his watch, a gesture that was gleefully accepted by the Bills star.

But what is so special about the watch? Apart from being part of the elusive Daytona edition, Brady’s 36 Rainbow Sapphire-studded watch is a visual stunner in every respect. Whether it’s the diamond pave dial or the hour markers studded with 11 baguette-cut Rainbow-colored sapphires, the combination of rainbow and rose gold gives the Daytona a unique color and feel.

That said, Brady wasn’t this generous when it came to his remarks for the Bills and Allen post-game. According to the former Patriots QB, the key reason behind the team’s 42-44 loss against the Rams was their decision to use a QB sneak in the final minute of the game.

In Tom’s eyes, this wasn’t a strategically sound idea at all. He wanted Josh Allen & Co. to stop running the ball and instead attempt passing plays, which he believed would be a lesser risk than using a timeout with a QB sneak.

“To me, take three shots throwing it, and don’t use a timeout… Even if they score, what’s the big deal? They’re gonna have to go for an onside kick. I don’t like that one bit. It could have just cost them the game right there.”

Eventually, Brady’s words proved true as Josh Allen was surprisingly caught on the run. This gave the Rams the edge and thus the game. Despite the criticism from the media and Brady, it must be acknowledged that the Bills QB had a stellar performance before that critical moment.

Having three rushing and three passing TDs in a single game is no joke and seeing Josh achieve such historic feats in every other game is truly MVP-level stuff.