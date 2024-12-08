Tom Brady Pays a Surprise Visit to Friends Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski Live on Fox Studio

Tom Brady paid a surprise visit to his friends at the Fox studio before Week 14 got underway. The GOAT’s former teammates, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, were originally set to work as a part of the pregame show. Midway through it, Gronk called for his “friend” to come out and say hey to everyone. And it just happened to be Brady.

Advertisement

Brady crashed the show and greeted everyone with hugs and handshakes. He called Edelman out as well, for what he was wearing, claiming that the former wide receiver dressed for a “casual Friday” rather than a live show. Edelman wore a two-piece black suit with white pinstripes; he looked professional but also a bit out of place. That said, it wasn’t long before Brady was asking for a football to throw around.

“Give me that rock!” Brady demanded. When the greatest quarterback of all time asks for a football, you provide one. The former Patriots QB then proceeded to have fun and toss the football around playfully.

He exaggerated his follow-through and kept his body loose, looking as though he was enjoying messing around with his colleagues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox)

A former opponent of Brady’s was also on the show — Charles Woodsen. The former cornerback expressed, “I dropped the only good one you ever threw me; I need another one.”

Brady then provided Woodson with his wish, tossing a nice and easy pass to his chest. Gronk then joked with Brady to leave and get back to his job. It was a funny moment that was briefly interrupted by Charissa Thompson as she tried to keep the show on track.

Thompson called Brady back to work by asking him about the Eagles. “Where do you rank them in the NFC right now?” she asked.

Brady abided by Thompson’s wishes and quickly put on his professional attitude while sharing his thoughts. “Obviously, they’re one of the best. Very good on defense… those guys are ridiculous up front. They can run the ball with Saquon; you don’t get many running backs in the MVP conversation.”

The ability to go from horsing around to providing good analysis about a team just shows how much Brady still loves the game. Even after his playing career, he is still well-versed in what’s going on around the league. Of course, it’s also part of his job.

Brady will be calling the game of the week as he has throughout the 2024 season. This time, he’ll be working the Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills game during the second half of the day. With the game being in Los Angeles, the former quarterback got to visit the FOX studio and have some fun with his former teammates for a bit.