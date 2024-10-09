Tom Brady Names One Lamar Jackson Record He Had “No Chance to Ever Complete” in the NFL

With seven Super Bowl rings in 23 seasons, Tom Brady has achieved almost everything a QB can in the NFL. However, there is one Lamar Jackson record that “he would have no chance to ever complete,” the legend admitted while evaluating the top three stars of Week 5 for Fox on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Brady placed Lamar second on the list, behind Kirk Cousins, and remarked that the Bengals vs. Ravens clash was an ‘incredible game,’ in which the Ravens overcame a 10-point deficit in the last six minutes. Discussing Lamar’s contribution, Brady looked back at the Ravens QB’s statistical analysis to give the ultimate compliment, saying:

“Lamar’s been unbelievable this season. This is one record that I would have no chance to ever complete. He’s the first player in history to have 300 pass yards, 50 rush yards, and 4 touchdowns in multiple games.”

While Brady praised Lamar, he missed mentioning Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who also had a clutch performance in the same game. Burrow threw for 392 yards and recorded a career-high five touchdowns, finishing 30-of-39 passing.

Since the list comprises only three players each week, Brady had to leave out Burrow. Returning to the top three players of the week, the NFL GOAT hailed Kirk Cousins for orchestrating the Falcons’ comeback win over the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady Says Kirk Cousins Has Got a “Clutch Gene”

Noting that Kirk Cousins had already registered three game-winning drives this season, Brady seemed excited while talking about whether Cousins could “keep it going” against the Panthers next week. The GOAT then applauded Cousins with a clutch remark:

“He set a Falcons record with over 500 yards passing. He threw 4 touchdowns on the night. There was a walk-off touchdown in overtime to complete the comeback. Kirk, man, you got that clutch gene in you right now.”

Brady also hailed Patrick Surtain II (Broncos), who has not allowed a receiving touchdown in 8 games. “I was picked off by your dad too,” Brady remarked, applauding Surtain II’s defensive efforts.

It’s important to note that all three players mentioned by Brady in his list are known for their consistency this season. As Week 6 approaches, Lamar, Surtain II, and Cousins will look to uphold the faith shown by Brady and continue their consistent run.