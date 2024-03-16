‘The View’ Hosts Expertly Troll Aaron Rodgers After RFK Jr.’s High Praise for the QB; “Who Stands to Lose the Most? Biden, Trump or Logic & Reason?”

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on from the sideline against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

When Robert F. Kennedy was announcing his potential running mates, nobody could’ve expected he would opt for NFL extraordinaire Aaron Rodgers. Sure, Rodgers is a highly qualified QB, but his political experience is even more limited than his Super Bowl rings. Following this, Rodgers has once more become the butt of the joke in the media. ‘The View’ hosts took the opportunity to crack some jokes of their own.

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, however, he has never held public office, run an organization, lobbied, or worked on policies. But according to RFK, his NFL experience might be more important than his political experience. The politician appeared on Fox News on Wednesday, and heaped praises on the NFL quarterback and explained why he would be his ideal running mate.

However, this didn’t sit well with the hosts of the daytime talk show hosts, who had a field day trolling RFK, and Aaron Rodgers also caught some strays. Joy Behar kicked off the discussion with the video of RFK praising Rodgers on Fox News, and didn’t hold back as she said:

“As we get closer to elections 2024, the most high-profile third-party candidate in the race is guess who? Rober Kennedy Jr…For years he’s been pushing these various conspiracy theories and he may have found a soul mate and running mate in Aaron Rodgers…So, who stands to lose the most if there is an RFK Jr/Aaron Rodgers third-party ticket? Biden, Trump or logic & reason?”

Co-host Ana Navaro also didn’t hold back on the whole “kooky-ness” of the whole campaign as she said, “The only thing that could make an RFK ticket worse and more kooky is if bring Aaron Rodgers into the mix…This man has said that Sandy Hook was fake…”

The Sandy Hook tragedy denial is only the latest addition to the repertoire of conspiracy theories Aaron Rodgers seemingly carries around in his back pocket. He is famously anti-vax, which the hosts would be remiss to not point out as well. However, so is RFK, who has claimed that COVID-19 vaccines cause autism, so it makes sense why RFK would want Rodgers by his side.

RFK Heaps Praise on Aaron Rodgers For Being a “Critical Thinker”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr seems very excited to potentially have Aaron Rodgers on his side in his bid for Presidency this year. The politician praised the Jets quarterback in a Wednesday night appearance on Fox News. “Aaron Rodgers is battle-tested,” according to RFK. He said,

“He’s been hammered by the press, he’s stood up for things he believes in and I like that part of his character. He is a critical thinker and I think we need that at the time…He is somebody who I think will help me get the country healthy again. He’s 40 years old, he’s focused on his own health. He is very aware of health issues and, you know, that’s one of the key parts of my agenda is to get the country healthier.”

Kennedy himself has stated that Rodgers and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura are leading candidates for the vice presidential position. Kennedy plans to announce his running mate on March 26th.