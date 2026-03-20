Fernando Mendoza Reveals if He Scripts His Post-Game Speeches

Fernando Mendoza’s rise to stardom this season hasn’t just been about his historic National Championship win with the Hoosiers. It’s also been about the way he carries himself and speaks. Time and again, the Indiana quarterback has gone viral for his postgame interviews. Whether it’s dropping words like “migration” and “conglomerate,” or delivering long, emotional answers while staring straight into the camera like a pastor.

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Impressively, Mendoza has also shown range. Right after winning the natty, he surprised everyone by dropping a rare F-bomb on live television, something completely out of character for a player known for saying “gosh darn it” even in private.

Then, there are the lines that stick. During his time at Cal, one of his postgame quotes, “I’ll remember going 98 yards with my boys,” blew up online and even made its way onto T-shirts. Later, after Indiana’s Big Ten title win, he once again went viral with, “The Hoosiers are flippin’ champs!”

All of this naturally led to one question: Is any of it planned? In a recent appearance on I Am Athlete, Fernando Mendoza was asked directly whether he scripts or prepares his post-game speeches beforehand.

His answer was simple. “I just speak from the heart,” he said. The ex-Hoosiers QB explained that early in his journey, he actually tried to be more animated, more “rah-rah,” but that didn’t work.

“I was trying to be the rah-rah guy… trying to get the most words in and trying to be something I’m not,” he admitted. “People were like, this guy’s a cornball,” Mendoza recalled. And that’s when a coach stepped in and gave him advice that changed everything: “He was like, ‘You gotta be authentic to yourself. You gotta be Fernando Mendoza. The real Fernando Mendoza.’”

Since then, the QB revealed that his interviews have followed that exact principle. No scripting, just clarity and intent. “I always try to praise God… and praise my teammates. And just show my authentic self and my passion, because I love the game of football,” Mendoza continued.

You think Fernando Mendoza is scripting those speeches “When I first got to college I tried to be the ra ra guy, trying to be something I’m NOT, a Coach sat me down, because people were like this guy is CORNBALL, and told me, you have to be authentic to YOURSELF.” pic.twitter.com/Of7lhm0MKQ — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 20, 2026

That authenticity is also backed by those closest to him. His brother, Alberto Mendoza, has consistently defended the quarterback’s speaking style, especially against claims that it feels rehearsed. “People might think it’s fake, but it’s 100 percent him,” Alberto said.

That said, the roots of that communication style go deeper than football. Fernando Mendoza has taken public speaking classes, studied how to present himself via YouTube videos, and focused on how he comes across in interviews.

Even Indiana’s staff has noted how intentional he is when answering questions, often making it feel like he’s speaking directly to the person in front of him.

Luckily for the youngster, his production on the field backs it all up. Mendoza finished the 2025 season with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, leading Indiana to a national title. In other words, the voice matches the performance.