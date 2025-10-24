Joe Burrow’s Turf Toe: NFL Injury Expert Uses Tom Brady Example to Give Crucial Advice to Bengals QB

There are a lot of things that sound much sillier than they actually are, and turf toe is a prime example of that. Despite the relatively light-sounding name, the injury is a relatively painful one that involves the spraining of the main joint of your big toe.

Advertisement

Given the amount of need that there is for sharp cuts and sudden explosions in the game of football, it’s no wonder as to why Joe Burrow is in no hurry to make his comeback. According to Jesse Morse, however, the secret to a healthier career for Burrow could lie in his diet.

In referencing the unusually healthy and lengthy career of Tom Brady, the self-proclaimed fantasy doctor noted that,

“One of the big things that Brady advocated for was pliability and flexibility. He’s also a huge advocate of diet and he’s very restrictive about certain foods… He’s very specific because he understands what certain foods can create inflammation in the body and which ones can’t.”

From the vegan ice creams to his only in-season vegetables stipulation, Brady’s notorious diet choices, which ultimately became known as the TB12 method, have steadily garnered more and more respect throughout the years. Both teams and individual players are beginning to research and invest more into the resting and relaxing portions of the training process, and a lot of that is bringing them back to Brady’s ideas that were once viewed as being a bit kooky.

Putting two and two together here, Morse believes that Burrow could be better off just by making a few simple changes to his rock star lifestyle.

“Now, I don’t know the specifics of Joe Burrow’s diet, but I can pretty much promise you that they’re not as crazy as Tom Brady’s. We’ve seen Joe Burrow suffer a significant number of injuries that were, for the most part, really random… If he was more flexible and he had less inflammation and less scar tissue in his body, there’s a chance he could have potentially avoided some of these injuries.”

Burrow’s timeline for return hasn’t seen any major setbacks, so his original estimation of mid-December continues to hold true for now. Given the current state of things, that would peg him in for either a Week 15 or Week 16 return.

Of course, should the Bengals somehow manage to find themselves sitting comfortably in the playoff picture at that point in time, then they would likely wait until Week 16, or perhaps even the postseason, before activating him. The more likely scenario, however, is that they’ll need him to return to the field as soon as possible.

Otherwise, they’ll risk missing out on the playoffs for a third consecutive season after having reached the AFC Championship game in both 2021 and 2022.