“Tom Brady longevity is unbelievable.”: Mike McCarthy has high praise for the NFL GOAT and his work ethic ahead of week 1 matchup

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have a lot of expectations heading into the 2021 season. Week 1 Matchup Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy had high praise for the Bucs QB.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Tom Brady is known for not only outworking players on the field but also outworking them in the film room, the training centers and even his diet. He doesn’t eat dairy, tomatoes, pepper, mushrooms, or most fruits—“I have no desire to do that”.

His longevity, though, is what has helped his case for the best QB title the most, as he just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 43 years old. Brady’s 21 NFL seasons — soon-to-be 22 — have also helped him climb atop almost every major passing category.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Mike McCarthy had high praise for Tom Brady

The Bucs look primed to repeat as NFC champs and have a realistic shot at going Back-to-Back. And the road to the promised land will begin with the NFL season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed what he believes is the most impressive aspect of Brady’s career.

“Well, I think, like anything – a lot of things, about his game – but longevity. It’s difficult to win a championship in this league,” McCarthy said, via NFL.com. “It’s so difficult to win a Super Bowl and the fact that he’s won seven is just unbelievable. But I think my personal belief, the biggest challenge in this league is to have continued success.

“To have success and to play at that level for such a long period of time, to me, I think that’s a tremendous quality. And he’s living it and he eats it every day. You can just see just the way he goes about it from what you know, from what you hear about, not only his approach and where he is today, but to be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that’s what I’m impressed with.”

Brady and the Bucs will hope to go back-to-back in 2021. The Super Bowl Champs re-signed all 22 starters and look primed to be the best in the NFC once again. After 6 months of waiting, All eyes will certainly be watching Tom Brady on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Also Read: “Tom Brady’s not very mobile”: Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa speaks on Bucs QB weakness ahead of season opener against Buccaneers