Tom Brady Once Mimicked Rob Gronkowski’s Voice With Perfection While Narrating a Hilarious Practice Story

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are great friends. Not long ago, the GOAT Quarterback narrated a hilarious story involving the two while nailing the TE’s impression.

It isn’t a secret that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are great friends. After Gronk decided to retire in 2019 citing health issues, he was brought back into the league by Tom.

Moreover, such was their chemistry that in their maiden seasons for the Bucs, the duo end up winning a Super Bowl title. last season as well, the Bucs made their way to the playoffs.

When these two are involved, we get to see some amazing plays on the field. In addition to that, they also have tonnes of interesting off-field stories.

Not long ago, Brady shared a hilarious story involving Gronk. What really caught the attention of the audiences was Tom’s astoundingly accurate mimicry of the Tight End while narrating the story.

Tom Brady’s Rob Gronkowski Impression Is As Good As It Gets

Brady said that one time, Gronkowski called him up and asked if the two could work out a little. The GOAT Quarterback agreed and the two practiced on a baseball field amidst nasty April weather.

Tom said that the two completed 60 passes without dropping the ball even once. After this, Tom started telling in Gronk’s voice what the Tight End told him after the practice.

“Dude, that was perfect, that was just what I needed. I feel ripped now,” Tom told mimicking Rob’s voice and accent with absolute perfection.

Actually, Rob wanted to work out as he felt that he wasn’t in a good shape to go for a GQ photoshoot. However, a day’s practice with Tom made him confident enough to nail the shoot.

Without a doubt, the story was incredible but the way Tom narrated it absolutely stole the show. While Gronk is enjoying his retirement life, Brady is still active and hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations this time around.

So far this season, the Bucs have won 3 and lost 4 games. Moreover, their last defeat against the Panthers really punctured the spirits of their supporters. Tom needs to figure something out in order to get back to winning ways as it is only going to get tougher from here on.

