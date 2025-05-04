mobile app bar

Tom Brady Once Refused to Leave a Game to Help Rob Gronkowski Earn a $1 Million Incentive

Robert Gullo
Published

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and teammate/tight end Rob Gronkowski are two of the best at their respective positions in NFL history. The two had a ton of success together during their time with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

According to Statmuse.com, Brady connected with Gronkowski 620 times for 9,275 yards and 93 touchdowns across 141 games. They also won four Super Bowls together — three with the Patriots — and played 11 seasons as teammates.

Gronk was easily one of Brady’s favorite targets throughout his 23-year career. That said, the duo weren’t just teammates or colleagues playing for the same team — they were genuine friends.

One clear example of their bond came when Brady made sure Gronkowski reached a bonus incentive during the team’s 2018 regular-season finale.

Needing one more catch to secure an additional $500,000 bonus, the star QB refused to leave the game toward the end. The two were even heard discussing it on the sideline, as they were mic’d up. Gronk joked that he might need to get a real job if he didn’t get that last reception for his bonus.

Brady was then heard saying, “he needs one more?” — referring to the single reception Gronk needed to hit the mark. Refusing to sit on the bench while up 31-17 against the Panthers with 6:29 left in the game, Brady lined up behind the line of scrimmage, threw Gronk a short-yardage pass, and helped him reach his bonus for both receptions and total receiving yards that season.

Gronk earned an additional $500,000 for reaching the total receiving yards milestone, bringing his total incentives to $1,000,000. After connecting with Gronkowski on the reception, Brady sat out for the rest of the game to preserve his health ahead of the team’s Wild Card playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronkowski, needing seven catches for the incentive, recorded 55 total receptions on the season, reached his bonus target, thanks to his buddy Tom Brady. He ultimately hit two of his three incentive bonuses for the season, falling just three touchdowns short of another $500,000 payout.

Gronkowski retired following the 2021 season, with Brady retiring the year after.

