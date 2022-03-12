NFL

“If I ever won again, I was going to celebrate the sh*t out of that”: Tom Brady admitted that losing to Eli Manning and missing 19-0 season motivated him to play longer

Tom Brady
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Try to fight for championships and add number two" - Fernando Alonso has word of advice for reigning world champion Max Verstappen
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“If I ever won again, I was going to celebrate the sh*t out of that”: Tom Brady admitted that losing to Eli Manning and missing 19-0 season motivated him to play longer

Tom Brady may not have played football for as long as he did had he…