Tom Brady reacts to former NFL Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas death, shares Hall of Fame picture with him

Demaryius Thomas, former Broncos WR, has tragically passed away, leaving Tom Brady and many other NFL stars stunned after the news broke.

Thomas was found dead in his home according to police who arrived at the scene. The Broncos wide receiver was only 33 years old, and it was not too long ago when he was hauling in passes from Peyton Manning, being one of the best receivers in the game at his prime.

The Roswell, Georgia police have conducted preliminary investigations, and according to them, the death appears to be because of medical reasons.

The Denver Broncos released an official statement following the news:

We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021

Demaryius Thomas’ passing leaves Tom Brady, JJ Watt and other NFL stars heartbroken

Thomas was an incredibly impactful player when he played for the Broncos. He was routinely one of the top receivers in the league, and he quickly became Peyton Manning’s favorite target when the legend arrived on the scene of the Broncos.

Between 2012 and 2016, Thomas averaged 1,374 receiving yards and made the Pro Bowl in four of five years. He was also a member of the Broncos team that won the Super Bowl in 2016, upsetting the 15-1 Carolina Panthers who featured MVP Cam Newton.

Players around the league were shook by the news. Thomas had definitely made an impact with everyone around the league, and current players were deeply saddened to hear the news.

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

Way way too young. The first image of DT that pops in my head will always be that smile and positive energy. Rest In Peace brother. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/zBmjFexhzj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 10, 2021

Even former players and teammates showed their respect.

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

This is my absolute favorite clip I’ve ever shot of DT. THIS was Demaryius. Such a loss. Just painful. pic.twitter.com/h7W3Lr11Ce — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) December 10, 2021

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

