Tom Brady Reveals What Separates a Great Quarterback From a Good One

Tom Brady didn’t become a seven-time Super Bowl champion by chance. He had his own trajectory that is known for his continuous evolution as a quarterback throughout his 23-year NFL career. Despite the many lessons, TB12 attributes his greatness to one fundamental reason — perspective.

In his recent conversation with Colin Cowherd on ‘The Herd’, Brady discussed a pertinent detail about quarterback play. He stressed the importance of asking the right questions and understanding the game from a strategic viewpoint. He explained this concept as he mentioned a line of questions that came up while he played on the field.

“We judge ourselves not on ‘Did I make the right throw?’ but on ‘Did I snap the ball into a defense where that play would actually work?'”

Brady’s critical eye extends to today’s quarterbacks as well. While his accuracy and arm strength were his obvious assets, what truly set him apart was his ability to analyze and exploit opposing defenses. For the three-time MVP, this skill was built through rigorous coaching and a deep understanding of the game.

Brady elaborated on this point by stressing the importance of preparation and decision-making at the line of scrimmage. He noted that great quarterbacks think ahead. He also revealed that while it might seem different, every action he took was intentional and nothing was left to chance on the field, including some improvisation.

Takeaways About Brady’s Improvisation at the Line of Scrimmage

During the sit-down interview, TB12 further shared insights about what truly separates a great quarterback from a good one. Brady emphasized the importance of assessing the defense before executing a play. If unsuccessful, his team would bear the brunt and lose possession of the ball. Hence, there was always room for doubt.

“Well, I know what my play is. Now I look at the defense and think, ‘Is what I have called going to work?’ That was my judgment, and the team had to live and die with my judgment. The entire team,” Brady explained.

This meticulous planning and consideration ensured that he avoided dangerous situations, such as running a play into a blitzing safety. Brady’s intentional approach extended to every snap. He also acknowledged that defenses often tried to disguise their true intentions, especially teams like Buffalo.

Arguably, Tom Brady’s and Bill Belichick’s prep sessions are a well-known story far and wide. This depth of preparation was a cornerstone of Brady’s game. He detailed his pre-game routine, like how he and his team considered every possible defensive scenario.

“Saturday night, we were so prepared and so focused. We were the opposite of tight, really. We were always relaxed because we had the answers to the test. I knew that. I went through the call sheet and let’s say we had 150 calls on the call sheet. There was a meeting at a squad meeting at 8:00. I would meet with the quarterback starting at 6:30 in the offensive quarter. We’d go through every single play on the call sheet and we’d do exactly what we did. Okay, this is the play, this is the run. What’s the one thing that could mess this run up?,” recalled Brady.

Brady’s philosophy also involved continuous communication and adaptation. His football preparation was more like a match of chess that involved thinking several moves ahead. His approach and trust in his team enabled him to outplay the opposing defenses and protect his teammates consistently.