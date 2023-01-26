Tom Brady Finally Gets Time With His Kids & The Pictures Are Enough to Prove How Much He Missed Them After Chaotic Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady may be upset about losing in the wildcard round. However, it seems the company of his children is drowning the sorrow in a sea of happiness. The 7 time Super Bowl winner is spending some much-needed quality time with his children and sharing their mischievous antics with the world.

On his Instagram account, TB12 shared some fun moments he’s having with his kids, especially Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein. In one of the stories, Vivian can be seen walking backward on the treadmill, holding on to the rails for dear life. Soon after, she stopped running and executed a cute version of what is probably a superhero jump onto the bad. Brady captioned it by calling her the “cutest roomie in the world”.

A second story posted soon after shows a cute moment between Vivian and Benjamin. If you are a fan of siblings tussling with each, that is. The story is a picture taken of the two siblings having a fun tussle in bed. Brady had a fun caption for this too, calling them “monkeys monkeying around”. Truly, an amazing time for Brady and his kids. Much needed and much deserved too.

Tom Brady to become a free agent this season, teams clamor for his experience

The legendary Tom Brady will once again be looking to sign a fresh contract with a new team at the end of this season. Although he has not formally announced his intent to separate from the Bucs, the signs he’s been throwing around have been a bit more than subtle. However, the more intriguing question out there is who will be able to sign him to their team.

The Las Vegas Raiders look to be the frontrunners in the hunt for TB12. With the franchise looking to either trade or cut Derek Carr, they need a solid QB to lead their offense. Especially when they have talents like Davante Adams on their team, the Raiders will need someone like Brady to make the most out of these in-form veterans.

Another possible destination would be the San Francisco 49ers. Although, the spot might soon be closing up. After a set of amazing performances by the 2022 Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, chances are he might be promoted to a starter next season. The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets might just be looking for a QB too.

With numerous options lined up for Brady, he wouldn’t have to do too much to secure a decent contract. However, he will not have a long time to negotiate. With veterans such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, and possibly even Aaron Rodgers becoming free agents, there will be a lot of competition for Brady. Who will end up securing the biggest legend in the history of the NFL for themselves?

