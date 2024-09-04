Tom Brady Jokes Why He Would Take Trent Williams Everywhere He Goes If He Was His Quarterback

Tom Brady’s praise of Trent Williams on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” podcast has shed light on the 49ers offensive tackle’s immense value. Brady’s assertion that there’s “no better protector in the NFL” than Williams isn’t just empty talk, it’s very well backed by his impressive stats and on-field impact.

Williams’ dominance is clear in his performance over the last three seasons, allowing a mere two sacks. This level of protection is what prompted Brady to jokingly say he’d “be driving him to work every day” if he were still playing quarterback:

“I’d be making sure Trent was with me every single place I went, there’s been no better protector in the NFL than Trent over the years.”

The 49ers’ offensive strategy heavily relies on Williams’ unique blend of size, athleticism, and quick reflexes. His presence on the field not only strengthens their run game but also gives the team the confidence to focus plays on his side of the field.

As Brady put it, Williams’ rare combination of skills makes him a standout advantage for San Francisco.

However, the 49ers’ offseason hasn’t been without its concerns. Brady expressed worry about potential contract holdouts involving both Williams and Brandon Aiyuk.

According to him, these situations could have potentially impacted the team’s preparations for the upcoming season.

Brady was concerned about the 49ers’ O-line

The San Francisco 49ers managed to dodge some serious contract drama this offseason, keeping two of their key players happy and in the fold.

These holdouts had Tom Brady feeling “a little worrisome” for a while, but he’s relieved to see both players back in the mix.

“Both those guys are back in the building and ready to put their pads on and go out to practice,” Brady noted.

Brandon Aiyuk, who initially “held in” from training camp, signed a four-year, $120 million deal with $76 million guaranteed.

On the other hand, Williams decided to skip the entire camp and preseason, feeling his old contract wasn’t up to snuff. The Niners stepped up, reworking his deal into a fresh three-year, $82.6 million contract. With $48 million guaranteed and a $25.69 million signing bonus, Williams got the payday he was looking for.

With Brady showing some love for the 49ers and the contract issues resolved, the team looks primed for a strong season. Their offense is loaded and ready to make some noise, and if they can fine-tune their defense, the Niners could be a serious threat in the championship race.