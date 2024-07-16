Randi Mahomes Suggests Son Patrick Mahomes Is Blessed With the Baby Luck For a Three Peat

With Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany revealing that they are about to become parents again, mother Randi Mahomes did not hold back on her wishes. The Mahomes family matriarch is undoubtedly the proudest mother in the league, as her son is at the peak of his career. Now, she has suggested that the newest member of the Mahomes clan will give Patrick the luck needed to complete the historic three-peat.

Brittany and Patrick shared the heartwarming news through an Instagram post that showed them holding a sonogram while their two children, Sterling and Bronze, played nearby. The video, set to Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me,” featured a caption written by Brittany as she prepares for her third child. Meanwhile, mother Randi couldn’t contain her excitement, as she reacted to the news with a heartfelt message.

“3rd grandbaby is on the way and a 3 peat.. why not!! God is great!! So very BLESSED!! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Randi Mahomes via X.

3rd grandbaby is on the way and a 3 peat.. why not!! God is great!! So very BLESSED!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) July 13, 2024

The news adds to the thrills of fans who are still not done with glimpses of the Mahomes family enjoying their summer in Europe. While they have been savoring Patrick’s time away from the NFL, the announcement of their third child brings more joy ahead of the upcoming season.

Naturally, the joyous news soon went viral on social media and the rest of the Mahomes clan poured in with well wishes.

Patrick Thrills Fans and Families with the News of Another Child

With her reaction, Randi implied that she was bursting with pride as a mother, celebrating both her son’s professional and personal milestones. Writing words of praise for Patrick who secured a victory at the 2024 ESPYs as the Best Male Athlete, Randi made sure to hype her son up.

“THE BIGGEST CONGRATULATIONS @PATRICKMAHOMES ♥️. SO WELL DESERVED! I’LL BE HOLDING ON TO THIS FOR YOU!”

While Patrick and his wife, Brittany announced the news about their third child from Europe, Randi attended the ESPYs with Mia, celebrating her son’s achievements firsthand. In the meantime, preparing to become a grandfather once again, Patrick Mahomes’ father reacted to the announcement with joy, commenting,

“Congratulations, Pat Pat is stoked.”

Jackson Mahomes also added his wishes, as he wrote,

“Can’t wait to be an uncle to three!”

Jackson Mahomes on Patrick Mahomes’ Third Child pic.twitter.com/Vk6KScHbe8 — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 13, 2024

With the anticipation of a new family member and the upcoming NFL season, the Mahomes family is looking forward to a year filled with accomplishments. Moreover, with a third child on the way, a three-peat in 2024 sounds like music to the ears of the Kansas City Chiefs fans.