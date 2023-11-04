‘Go Taylor’s Boyfriend’ & ‘Karma is My Tight End’ Sweatshirts Flood Kansas City Amid Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Link-Up

The rumored link-up between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has not only flooded the internet but also taken over the NFL world. As the hype around the brewing relationship takes great heights, ‘Go Taylor’s Boyfriend’ and ‘Karma is My Tight End’ Sweatshirts’ have spread the market like wildfire.

A fan recently shared a video of a store selling Kelce-Taylor merchandise and expressed his astonishment after seeing the words written on the merch. He couldn’t believe how Kelce, despite being a big name in Kansas City and the NFL, had been turned into someone associated with T-Swift. A note on the video read, “What’s going in my city?” soon followed by the fan’s reaction to the merch being sold in the store. While reading the screen print on the t-shirts, the fan said,

“I know I am not tripping. ‘Go Taylor’s Boyfriend’, ‘Karma is my Tight End’, (What the… Come on, Man!),’In My KC Era’,’87 love 13’… What does that even mean? Come on!”

This seems like a continuation of the joke made popular by the Swifties that the 12-time Grammy winner has put Travis Kelce on the map. Even Jason Kelce joked about this on his New Heights Podcast.

The continuous presence of Taylor at the Arrowhead Stadium has been beneficial for both the Chiefs and the NFL star. Stubhub has reported a 3-fold increase in the Chiefs ticket searches and the team has sold more tickets in a single season since the start of 2023.

There has been a 400% increase in the sale of Travis Kelce jerseys and he has added 3,80,000 followers on Instagram. Furthermore, the ‘New Heights’ podcast became the most downloaded and watched podcast on Apple’s charts, as reported by Forbes.

Recently, the star TE expressed on an episode of his podcast that the media and the NFL are overdoing it with Taylor and his coverage. However, he has been respectful about the rumored relationship with TayTay and has been tight-lipped in the press when asked about his personal life. And Fans have lauded his response to the media. Travi, in an interview, said,

“As all the attention comes, it feels like you know, I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even even more on top of the world so it’s fun,” followed by, “I’d know I brought this to myself or I’ve been fortunate enough to have fun with it, you know, and that’s, that’s where all that matters is that it’s not pissing anybody off [in the Chiefs facility] at least.”

Not only this, the 8x Pro Bowler has also recently stated how this newfound level of attention won’t affect his games.

Travis Kelce Claims That His Relationship With Taylor Won’t Affect His Focus

Travis Kelce has been drowning in fame after allegedly linking up with the pop sensation. However, he feels that this new level of attention will not be affecting his focus. As per ESPN reports, Kelce noted,

“I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I think it’s always been that for me. No matter what’s going on in my life, good or bad,” followed by, “I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind.”

Nevertheless, the Swifties seem to think that Taylor’s presence at the Chiefs’ games certainly affects their star tight end, as Kelce’s output increased from 46.5 YPG to 99 YPG, with her in attendance.

The Chiefs are set to face the high-flying Miami Dolphins next week in Frankfurt Germany, in the season’s second overseas game. Both teams go into this matchup with a 6-2 record. The defending champs who lost their last showdown against the Broncos would need Travis and Mahomes to step up if they plan to beat the Phins.