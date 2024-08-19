Tom Brady Reveals Why He Took a Year Off Before Embarking on His Broadcasting Journey

Tom Brady signed a massive 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox in 2022 to become a lead analyst. So, when he decided to retire last year after the 2022-23 season, many expected him to transition straight into the booth, much like Tony Romo. However, Brady chose to take some time off, and he has recently shed light on why.

During a sit-down interview with Stephen A. Smith at Fanatic Fest 2024, Brady discussed various topics, including his upcoming debut as a broadcaster.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner subsequently revealed that the physical and mental toll of a two-decade career had caught up with him, leading to exhaustion and fatigue. So, before starting his broadcasting career, TB12 prioritized addressing aspects of life that had been neglected during his football career.

He also mentioned that he needed the time to prepare himself if he wanted to excel like Stephen A., whose energy and passion he aims to emulate. This hiatus also allowed him to reorganize his life before recommitting to something that would again demand his energy, focus, and dedication.

Quoting the words of great Bill Belichick, Brady then pointed out what he missed and gave up in the past 23 years of his life and how those things needed to be addressed.

Brady needed almost 18 months to “unpack the drawer”

As the conversation progressed, Brady shared that his former head coach, Bill Belichick, once described a system or belief that required everyone to set aside all non-football-related matters and address them collectively after the season concluded.

But for Brady, his unwavering focus on football over 23 seasons left a backlog of personal and professional matters unattended. To address these accumulated responsibilities and desires, Brady dedicated the past 18 months to a much-needed reset.

“I had a 23-year-old drawer, and that thing was full. I think I needed 18 months to unpack that drawer and see what the hell was in that drawer. I had to unpack that drawer and figure out what needed attention and really where I could reorganize things to make sure the next 23 years of my life went the way I wanted.”

For the past 18 months, Brady has been traveling around, absorbing information, and seeking help to excel in a new area of his life. He also gave much-needed attention to the most important aspect of his life — his kids.

Over the last year, he has spent time with them, taking them on long trips, making up for the lost time, and creating countless memories. Since his retirement, Brady has also been making savvy business investments and expanding his portfolio.

Brady will make his debut in the booth for Fox on September 8th during ‘America’s Game of the Week’ featuring the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Cleveland Browns. He will be joined by the experienced trio of Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.