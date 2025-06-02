Cincinnati Bengals News: Lavonte David Says Trey Hendrickson Ain’t the Flashiest, But Sure Deserves His Payday

Bengals Trey Hendrickson (91) enters the field for the Bengals vs. Colts game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 10, 2023. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime.

The Cincinnati Bengals are having a hard time balancing their checkbook, and it’s coming at the expense of Trey Hendrickson. After the star pass rusher informed the franchise that he was seeking a sizable extension in exchange for his elite production following the 2023 season, he was told to go out and earn it in 2024.

Well, he did. Hendrickson recorded 17.5 sacks for a second consecutive year, the most of any player in the 2024 regular season. And what did the Bengals do?

They went out and spent a combined total of $276 million on Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and have reportedly begun to stiff Hendrickson on his phone calls. While he has since encouraged the team to reach out to him, mainly by way of stating on the Pat McAfee Show that “They’re more than welcome to call me,” the news surrounding his potential deal remains rather stagnant.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old defensive end is now seeing other players begin to rally around him as he continues to advocate for a fairer contract. During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend, Lavonte David, asserted that Hendrickson is more than deserving of a payday, even though his game may not necessarily be as flashy as his peers.

“I’ve been watching him since he was in New Orleans, so I know what he brings to the table, and it’s his consistent play in and play out… He had double sack seasons for a reason… He’s not a flashy guy and I think that’s what the issue might be… With his production, he deserves to get whatever he’s asking for.”

He may not feature the impressive physique and explosiveness that his contemporaries do, but Hendrickson has still managed to out-produce each of them throughout the past two seasons. According to the 13-year NFL veteran, David, that kind of effort and technique is worth every penny, especially for a team that still managed to finish the regular season with the worst defense in football.

Unfortunately, the optics surrounding Hendrickson as a prospect may not look inherently appealing to the eyes of an NFL general manager, something that several sources have begun to point out.

In noting that contract disputes with the DE have more or less become a yearly routine for the Bengals’ front office, BengalsWire’s Chris Roling suggests that “Hendrickson is simply using every last bit of leverage he has left,” and that the idea of a holdout isn’t anything to be concerned about.

“He’s extremely unlikely to actually miss games at his age with millions of dollars lost in fines while hurting his value with other teams. Hendrickson will likely wind up “losing’ this affair in the form of a massive pay raise over the short-term, but just not for the exact number or years he and his reps seek.”