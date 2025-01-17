“This City Has Been Ravaged”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Admits LA Wildfires Made Her Feel “Helpless”

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Image Credit: © Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With more than 100,000 people displaced and 27 LA residents having lost their lives so far, the Hurst fires are showing no signs of stopping. While Matthew Stafford and the family members of the Rams employees were fortunate enough to be evacuated early, the pain for them remains the same.

Especially for Kelly Stafford, who in her latest podcast episode noted how helpless she is currently feeling seeing her city get ravaged. Kelly started the recent edition of “The Morning After” by expressing her utmost condolences to the residents of LA for the losses suffered.

Matthew Stafford’s wife also couldn’t resist addressing the destruction caused to the houses and structures as she believed that LA would take a lot of time to get things back in order. And even if things are back to normal, life won’t ever be the same for the residents of the city, argued Kelly.

“This city has been ravaged now. To be honest, it will come back and we all know that, but it will never be the same. It won’t,” shared Kelly.

For the podcaster, the biggest challenge currently was to deal with the crippling feeling of helplessness. On one hand, LA natives are feeling helpless as they have no place to call home anymore. For the ones who recently got evacuated, there are not enough Air BnBs and housing properties to accommodate the ones displaced.

On the other hand, people in Kelly’s position are feeling helpless because there is not enough space in their accommodations or resources to help the ones displaced. Seeing the city burn down and being unable to do anything for the people in disarray has been tough to deal with for Matthew Stafford’s wife.

“People don’t know where to go. There’s nowhere left to go… You really feel the desperation right now of this city and not just like people being desperate just because they don’t have anything but also the desperation of people wanting to help and not knowing how to help… People don’t have homes that they can open their doors to and let everyone. It’s tough because that’s all you want to do… but there’s so many of them that it’s impossible.”

Even for the ones who have found temporary roofs over their heads, Kelly noted how most people don’t have enough clothes with them to withstand this period. Stafford also helplessly noted that matters will only get worse as the fires are not subsiding with the wind picking up speed. The LA Rams QB’s better half also shouted out the First Responders for giving their all in danger.

All said the only logical solution to Kelly’s helplessness seems to be supporting relief groups. Organizations like the Red Cross and LA Food Bank are tirelessly working to get support to the displaced citizens. Donating to these organizations monetarily ideally is the best tangible contribution one can make to help the displaces.