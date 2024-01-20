Sitting With Jason Whitlock, Ex-Dallas Cowboys Fan Brett Favre Puts the “America’s Team” Name on Green Bay Packers

The Dallas Cowboys‘ miserable playoff run continues, and Jerry Jones’s team recently got floored by the Jordan Love-led Packers. Despite being dubbed “America’s Team”, the Cowboys have faced playoff challenges since their last SB victory in 1995.

During his recent sparring session on the ‘Fearless‘ podcast, Jason Whitlock engaged in conversation with Packers legend and HOF quarterback Brett Favre, mere days after Dallas’ recent loss in the Wild Card Round to Green Bay. While commending Love’s standout performance and dissecting the lackluster performance of the Cowboys team, Whitlock posed an interesting question for the former Packers QB.

He inquired whether it bothered Favre that the Cowboys were the ones to get referred to as America’s Team, when the former QB’s team, the Packers, had an integral role in the NFL’s founding history and its consistent success. The Super Bowl-winning QB responded by noting that he grew up as a fan of the Cowboys, and Captain America Roger Staubach was someone he idolized and loved.

Despite his affection for the Cowboys, Favre suggested they should be called the International Team instead of America’s Team since the franchise boasts fans all over the world, a majority of which easily relate to the team as well. In his view, the true America’s Team is the Green Bay Packers, given its significant past and mystique surrounding the team, despite the small size of the city. He said,

“You know when I thought about it, it was kind of funny because I grew up as a Dallas Cowboys fan. Roger Staubach was my guy. I love them but they should be called International’s Team because you know people elsewhere can relate to the Cowboys,” followed by, “But true America’s Team is Green Bay. When you go to the town to watch the game or go to just visit the stadium. This is incredible that a town of this size can have the mystique that they have.”

Favre made his name with the Green and the Gold, but his ultimate desire was to play for America’s Team. He grew up watching Staubach and knows everything about the history-rich franchise. Despite playing for four different teams in his career, he never had the opportunity to fulfill his wish of donning the famous blue, silver, and white. Brett said,

“I wanted to be the Dallas Cowboys quarterback when I was a little kid, my favorite player — and still my favorite player of all time — was Roger Staubach. There was nothing about the Cowboys I could not tell you,” as per CBS Sports.

Brett Favre has been quite active on talk shows and other media platforms since his retirement and has expressed a lot of opinions about the game he once dominated.

Brett Favre Remains in the Spotlight

In the aftermath of Jordan Love‘s standout performance against the Cowboys and his consistent string of impressive displays, the Hall of Famer QB expressed his confidence that Love can lead the Packers to a Super Bowl victory. Favre drew a parallel between the current young Packers side and the ’90s Dallas team, emphasizing their fearlessness.

Nevertheless, the former Packers QB hasn’t only made headlines with his comments about his former team’s win. Having played the game at the highest level and experienced numerous hits, Favre knows the dangers of tackle football and the potential for developing CTE and recently advocated that parents should refrain from letting their kids play tackle football until the age of 14. He believes this measure can reduce the risk of players being diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, as per NPR.

Moreover, Favre recently faced backlash from Swifties when a quote falsely attributed to him went viral. The quote suggested that Taylor has been dating Travis for publicity and money and she would be blamed if the Chiefs didn’t make it to the Super Bowl. As it turns out, the quote and the person who tweeted it were both duped by a parody account. Favre only mentioned that some people might blame TayTay if the Chiefs fail to make it to the Super Bowl. The quote didn’t mean that he was one of those people, as per Sports Illustrated.

Brett Favre continues to make appearances and give his opinions despite being criticized for his involvement in the Mississippi corruption scandal. His words and opinions still hold a lot of sway and conviction because he is someone who has experienced all the highs and lows and played the game for almost two decades.