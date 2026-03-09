“I Am Anti-Prenup”: Emmanuel Acho Reacts to Dak Prescott Potentially Breaking Up With Fiancee Over Prenuptial Disagreement

Almost every man will agree that a prenuptial agreement in a marriage is necessary, and their reasoning is simple. If a partner truly plans to stick around through thick and thin, signing a prenup shouldn’t be an issue. Many even bring up examples of women walking away with massive payouts in divorce settlements to back their argument. Well, it turns out Emmanuel Acho isn’t in that group.

On Acho’s podcast, Speakeasy, the crew was discussing the highly buzzed split between Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos over a reported prenuptial agreement. The former linebacker-turned-analyst started breaking down the situation with a bold, “I’m anti-prenup.”

Acho says that if a man, or a woman, needs a contingency plan before marriage, then they shouldn’t get married. He adds that partners are supposed to lie in bed together for the rest of their lives, even having the power to decide on cutting life support of their significant other, so a prenup shouldn’t even be in question. If it is, the marriage shouldn’t happen, Acho insists.

“I believe that if you need a contingency plan for marriage, you shouldn’t be married. If you need to protect yourself from your future partner, who, you have to lay in bed with every night, the potential mother or father of your children, you shouldn’t be marrying them,” Acho said, before offering a bizarre analogy,

“A prenup to me is like a seatbelt in an airplane. If you need that seatbelt in an airplane, you’ve got way bigger issues than the seatbelt. Airplane going down… And I got money, I’m actually [still] anti-prenup.”

The analogy doesn’t quite stick because you do need seatbelts on an airplane when taking off and landing. And as expected, Acho’s statement didn’t sit well with one of his co-hosts, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy. To drive his point home, the two-time Super Bowl champ used an analogy about keeping car insurance even if the owner never gets into an accident.

“Do you got a car? Do you drive? Do you drive every day?” McCoy asked Acho, to which the latter responded affirmatively. “Do you look to get in a car accident? [But] you have car insurance?” McCoy then added, insinuating that even if you don’t expect to need insurance, you keep it for safety.

“I’ve got security [with a prenup], the same way people got car insurance… You got a car, you drive every day, every time, and if I get in a car accident, I’m protected… To make all that type of money, and you see times when people get divorced, and [one] person gets half?” McCoy added.

McCoy even brought up the Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren divorce settlement from 2010, which awarded Nordegren an estimated between $100 million and $110 million.

At the end of the day, it comes down to what both parties want. If one person wants a prenup and the other doesn’t, like reports suggest happened with Prescott and his fiancee, the marriage should be off. And if Acho was in Dak’s shoes and didn’t want a prenup, that’s fine too. To each their own.