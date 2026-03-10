“He Wants to Get His Price”: NFL Insider Gives Massive Update on Trey Hendrickson’s Next Landing Spot

The “legal tampering” period of NFL free agency has begun, and we’ve already seen several superstars immediately find new homes. But one massive name we still haven’t seen sign anywhere is Trey Hendrickson. It was rumored that the Dallas Cowboys were the leading contenders to land the defensive end. However, nothing has happened since those reports surfaced.

We saw a few other massive edge rushers fly off the free agency block yesterday. Jaelan Phillips received a 4-year, $120 million deal from the Carolina Panthers to pry him away from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Houston Texans also gave Danielle Hunter a 1-year, $40 million extension.

The Cincinnati Bengals even found a replacement for Hendrickson, signing Super Bowl champion Boye Mafe from the Seattle Seahawks to a 3-year, $60 million deal. So Hendrickson should be the next big domino to fall. But according to Adam Schefter, his financial demands have put everything on hold.

“Right now, he’s talking to a bunch of teams, but nobody has met his price just yet. And he’s a very strong-minded, prideful person. He wants to get his price, and until he feels like he does, he’s not willing to compromise on that,” Schefter said of Hendrickson on Get Up.

Hendrickson sat out all of training camp last season because he was in a contract dispute. He eventually received a 1-year, $29 million deal to cover the season. He then picked up an injury and missed over half of the games. The Bengals did not decide to franchise tag him after that, making him a free agent.

.@AdamSchefter gives an update on Trey Hendrickson during NFL free agency pic.twitter.com/TyMfEZ8sG5 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 10, 2026

As of now, the leading team to sign Hendrickson is reportedly still the Cowboys. They did trade for Rashan Gary yesterday. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jerry Jones continue to bolster the defense to get back in the good graces of the fans following the Micah Parsons debacle. They just might not have the money to offer, though.

A team that does have plenty of cap space, meanwhile, and an urgency to win now is the Los Angeles Chargers. They could really use a difference-maker on the defensive line to pair with Khalil Mack. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Hendrickson end up there.

Another team that could push to sign Hendrickson is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After all, he’s from Orlando, and the team could use a pass rusher. They have already shown a willingness to go out and make a splash after signing Alex Anzalone, too.

At the end of the day, Hendrickson seemingly isn’t going to take any pay cuts to play anywhere. So whoever wants him will need to pay up. He led the NFL in sacks in 2024 with 17.5, is a four-time Pro Bowler, and made the All-Pro First Team that same season. He’s a game-wrecker who would elevate a lot of defenses to a new level.