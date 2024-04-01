“Come Back to Minnesota”: Kirk Cousins’ Easter Special Family Post Gets Hijacked by Vikings Fans Who Want Him Back

Kirk Cousins is celebrating his first Easter as a Falcon. And, understandably, some Vikings fans are not happy about this new development. So much so, that they bombarded Cousins’ happy Easter post with messages asking him to come back to Minnesota.

Cousins’ deal with the Falcons includes a $50 million signing bonus and $90 million guaranteed over the next two seasons with an additional $10 million guaranteed in 2026 for a whopping $100 million total in guarantees. The veteran quarterback signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons after 6 years in Minnesota. Of course, the fans are having a hard time letting go.

Wishing his fans a happy Easter, Cousins posted an adorable picture with his entire family in green, captioning it with a simple, ‘Happy Easter!’ While many simply wished the QB and his family a happy Easter back, some Atlanta fans welcomed him to the team, while some Minnesota fans just bemoaned his absence.

One lonely fan asked Cousins to, ‘Please come back to Minnesota I miss you,’ another fan expressed the same sentiment with a “Kirk I miss you please come back,” while one fan spoke for all of Minnesota as they said, “we miss you.” One Vikings fan engaged in some wishful thinking as they commented, “kirk it’s not april fools day yet, stop pretending you’re going to play for Atlanta next year.”

Some fans just couldn’t help but be salty about this departure as one fan wrote, “I bet Atlanta is so great Kirk….” and another wrote, “Have fun with the 3 wins this year.” It seems the Vikings nation is having a really tough time letting go of their QB. But surely, Cousins misses them back too!

Kirk Cousins Emotional Farewell to Minnesota

Cousins will always be special to Minnesota, as is so evident by the huge sense of loss the Vikings fans are feeling at his departure. But the same is also true of Cousins, who signed off his tenure in Minnesota with the words, “Minnesota will always hold a special place in the hearts of me and my family.”