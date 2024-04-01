“Come Back to Minnesota”: Kirk Cousins’ Easter Special Family Post Gets Hijacked by Vikings Fans Who Want Him Back

Kirk Cousins is celebrating his first Easter as a Falcon. And, understandably, some Vikings fans are not happy about this new development. So much so, that they bombarded Cousins’ happy Easter post with messages asking him to come back to Minnesota.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cousins’ deal with the Falcons includes a $50 million signing bonus and $90 million guaranteed over the next two seasons with an additional $10 million guaranteed in 2026 for a whopping $100 million total in guarantees. The veteran quarterback signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons after 6 years in Minnesota. Of course, the fans are having a hard time letting go.
Wishing his fans a happy Easter, Cousins posted an adorable picture with his entire family in green, captioning it with a simple, ‘Happy Easter!’ While many simply wished the QB and his family a happy Easter back, some Atlanta fans welcomed him to the team, while some Minnesota fans just bemoaned his absence.
One lonely fan asked Cousins to, ‘Please come back to Minnesota I miss you,’ another fan expressed the same sentiment with a “Kirk I miss you please come back,” while one fan spoke for all of Minnesota as they said, “we miss you.” One Vikings fan engaged in some wishful thinking as they commented, “kirk it’s not april fools day yet, stop pretending you’re going to play for Atlanta next year.”
Some fans just couldn’t help but be salty about this departure as one fan wrote, “I bet Atlanta is so great Kirk….” and another wrote, “Have fun with the 3 wins this year.” It seems the Vikings nation is having a really tough time letting go of their QB. But surely, Cousins misses them back too!
Kirk Cousins Emotional Farewell to Minnesota
In his farewell video released before he officially signed a contract with the Falcons, Cousins called it a “bittersweet” day for him. He thanked his entire unit as he bid adieu to the Vikings, acknowledging their role in his success and tenure, as he said,
“First of all, thank you to the tremendous teammates, coaches, support staff, management and ownership of the Minnesota Vikings for the way that they have come alongside me and supported me. Quarterback really doesn’t have a chance without great people around him.”
During his tenure spanning six seasons with the Vikings, Cousins maintained an average of nearly 3,900 yards, 28.5 touchdowns, and 9.2 interceptions per year. Ranking third in passing yardage and second in passing touchdowns in franchise history, Cousins showcased consistent performance throughout his time in Minnesota.
Despite his commendable statistics, he was only able to contribute to securing one playoff victory for the team in 2020. His final season with the Vikings also wasn’t a bed of roses as he was forced to exit early due to an Achilles injury, and couldn’t lead his team to the playoffs.